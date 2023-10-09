'I can see I got complacent...': Find out WHICH Harry Potter movie Daniel Radcliff doesn't like to watch and WHY? Says, he hated it

Daniel Radcliffe's dedication to his role as Harry Potter in the eponymous film series was nothing short of remarkable. From the moment he donned the iconic glasses, Radcliffe poured his heart and soul into portraying the beloved wizard. He underwent rigorous training to master the art of quidditch, and his commitment to delivering a convincing performance earned him the admiration of fans worldwide. Radcliffe's unwavering efforts transformed him from a young actor into an indelible symbol of the magical world, leaving an enduring legacy in cinematic history.

Daniel Radcliffe struggles to watch one of Harry Potter’s movies

During an interview with Daily Mail back in 2014, Daniel Radcliffe opened up about his remarkable acting in the Harry Potter saga. Although he claims that the Potter series was “an incredible blessing” for him, he describes his acting in one of the movies as “complacent” and “one-note”. He admitted that he struggled to watch the movie, Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince from 2009.

He said, “I’m not just very good in it. I hate it. My acting is very one-note and I can see I got complacent and what I was trying to do just didn't come across. My best film is the fifth one (Order of the Phoenix) because I can see a progression.”

ALSO READ: ‘One of the most brilliant, effortless actors’: Daniel Radcliffe and Harry Potter cast mourn demise of Dumbledore actor Michael Gambon

Daniel Radcliffe shares failures during the Harry Potter era

Daniel Radcliffe's openness about his perceived shortcomings during his time as the iconic Harry Potter is both refreshing and brave. He hasn't shied away from addressing his struggles with alcohol, a battle he triumphantly overcame by embracing teetotalism in August 2010. The actor, now known for his roles in indie comedies like What If, explained that he believed in being fiercely self-critical.

He said, “It's more important for me to be very critical because I've grown up in an atmosphere where everyone is always wanting to be nice to me and say what I'm doing is great. And so you don't trust that. Ultimately you have to look to yourself or a handful of people to get a proper opinion. I'm seriously critical of myself – if I wasn't I would be worried. You don't want to be the one people say: 'Great, great, great' to and then turn round and think: 'Shit, shit, shit!'"

ALSO READ: 'I should probably drink more to ignore...': When Daniel Radcliffe admitted he struggled with alcoholism during Harry Potter filming because of THIS reason