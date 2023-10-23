'I can take literally 10 minutes to get out of the door': Priyanka Chopra details everyday fashion routine, reveals favorite red carpet look of the year

One of the most popular and well-known names across the globe is Priyanka Chopra. From her diverse filmography and amazing talent to her well-earned awards and effortless red-carpet looks, the 41-year-old has showcased it all. During her Citadel press tour this year, the actress impressed everyone with a variety of stunning outfits. Sever of her other appearances including award shows and events were also a sight to see for fans and netizens.

But she definitely had one favorite amongst them all and Chopra has revealed exactly which one. She has also opened up about her everyday fashion routine and how it differs from the time it takes during big events like premieres. Here's what the Quantico star disclosed.

Priyanka Chopra reveals her favorite red carpet look of the year

During a conversation with People, the Baywatch actress divulged that the green gown she wore during the Italy premiere of Citadel was her favorite look of the year. "I just feel like that encompassed everything I was feeling in that moment. I did this Sophia Loren eye makeup, and the gown was comfortable, flouncy, beautiful, and feminine. I think that one outfit really encompasses a perfect red carpet outfit for me recently," she explained.

During the April 2022 premiere in Rome, Chopra wore an elegant green Valentino gown under a dramatic feather-lined robe. She styled her hair in an elaborate bun and paired it with an emerald and diamond neckpiece and earrings. The Indian superstar completed the look with a Valentino purse, a bold eye look, and her signature confidence. Chopra's husband, Nick Jonas also attended the event and was spotted taking her pictures on the red carpet.

Priyanka Chopra details her everyday fashion routine

Meanwhile, the former Miss World has also opened up about her usual fashion routine and how it barely takes her any time as compared to dressing up for premiers and major events. "I can take literally 10 minutes to get out of the door. I can be ready... in 10 minutes if I know I'm not in front of a camera." She explained that she doesn't have the patience to take longer than 10 minutes to get ready when it comes to a daily basis and her usual routine.

"When your job is getting dressed for a living, then you don't see the glamour of it at home." Chopra detailed, "I'll find two outfits that I like, I'll decide which one I prefer, and then my hair and makeup are dictated by whatever the outfit is." She added that her usual picks include either a quick low bun, a ponytail, or a top knot and quick makeup. The actress concluded that she hardly opts for base, and instead goes for mascara, a deep mouth, and jewelry.

