‘I cannot see anything!’: When Margot Robbie nearly blinded Leonardo DiCaprio on sets of USD 406 million movie

Margot Robbie's career has soared, making her the highest-paid actress in Hollywood, largely thanks to her starring role in Barbie. She has taken on a multitude of iconic characters over the years, from Harley Quinn to Tonya Harding, Queen Elizabeth I, and Sharon Tate. However, her career-defining moment arrived in 2013 when she starred alongside Leonardo DiCaprio in The Wolf of Wall Street. While working with DiCaprio was a dream come true for Robbie, there was a humorous and somewhat embarrassing anecdote from their time on set. Read on to learn about the incident.

Margot Robbie nearly blinded Leonardo DiCaprio

During filming, there was a scene where Margot had to dramatically throw a glass of water at DiCaprio's face which actually temporarily blinded him. Margot Robbie shared to LRM online that, “Somehow [the water] got up inside his eyelids and I was temporarily blinding him, he didn’t tell me until like the fourth take. Every time he would be doing [hands hit the table] this, and I was like God, he’s a good actor. And then by the 4th time, he says you need to like throw it at my chin or something. I was like what’s wrong? He’s like, ‘I cannot see anything!’” It turned out that water had somehow made its way inside his eyelids, temporarily blinding him. Margot felt incredibly sorry for the mishap, but they eventually nailed the scene.

The role in The Wolf of Wall Street was a pivotal moment for Margot Robbie, and her extraordinary improvisation skills played a significant part in landing her the role. Here's how Margot Robbie got the role.

Margot Robbie got the role by slapping Leonardo

During her first meeting with the director Martin Scorsese, she delivered an unforgettable surprise – a slap on Leonardo DiCaprio's face. DiCaprio was so taken aback by the bold move that he asked her to reenact the scene. Margot later revealed that her decision to take this daring step was a calculated move to leave a lasting impression at the audition. She raises her voice and engages in a heated argument with DiCaprio and Leonardo asks her to kiss but she goes out of the script and concludes with a memorable on-screen slap. This improvisation left everyone in the room in sheer astonishment and secured her a place in the film.

Margot's boldness paid off, setting her on a trajectory toward stardom. Her portrayal of Naomi Lapaglia in The Wolf of Wall Street marked the beginning of a remarkable career in the film industry. With her unique talent, right decisions, and phenomenal acting skills, she has become one of Hollywood's leading actresses, continuously wowing audiences and film executives alike.

