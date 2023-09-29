‘I cannot tell you how hard I've been...': When Margot Robbie revealed she's been 'pushing' hard for Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy romantic storyline

Margot Robbie made headlines with her brilliant portrayal of Harley Quinn in Suicide Squad by DC. She also starred in Birds of Prey as well as The Suicide Squad. While she is no longer essaying the role, fans were excited to know that if she made a return would she be open to a romantic relationship with Poison Ivy. In an interview with ComicBook.com, during the press tour of her movie Babylon, Robbie addressed the fan question.

Margot Robbie once commented on the possibilities of a Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy romance

Commenting on her thoughts of playing the role of an LGBTQ character, Margot said, "I have been pushing for that for years. I cannot tell you how hard I've been pushing for that. I want it too.”

She was also asked if she had any actress in mind to play the role of Poison Ivy. In her response to the question, she replied, "Honestly, when I pictured, I always picture like Poison Ivy in the comics. I don't really actually picture an actress doing it, but I agree, that would be so good."

When Margot Robbie opened up about Lady Gaga essaying Harley Quinn in Joker: Folie A Deux

In the upcoming movie Joker: Folie A Deux, instead of Robbie, Lady Gaga will be playing the role of Harley Quinn. While speaking with MTV News, Margot shared that she was excited that Lady Gaga was playing Harley Quinn.

The Barbie actor said, "It makes me so happy because I said from the very beginning that all I want is for Harley Quinn to be one of those characters, the way Macbeth or Batman, always gets passed from great actor to great actor."

Robbie explained, "It's kind of like someone gets to do their Batman, or someone gets to do their Macbeth. I feel like, in not so many cases, are they female characters — Queen Elizabeth I, but beyond that, which I got to have a crack out as well, which I was honored to do. I was like, 'Wow! Cate Blanchett did Queen Elizabeth I. Now I get to.' It's such an honor to have built a foundation strong enough that Harley can now be one of those characters that other actors get to have a go at playing. And I think she'll do something incredible with it."

Earlier this year, Margot Robbie received acclaim for her movie Barbie which broke multiple records. The movie also featured Ryan Gosling in the character of Ken.

