‘I can’t be mad at how…’: Travis Kelce reflects on ongoing rumored romance with Taylor Swift

NFL standout Travis Kelce has been making headlines due to the persistent rumors surrounding his alleged romantic involvement with pop icon Taylor Swift. During a frank discussion on the Chasin’ It with Trey Wingo and Chase Daniel podcast , Kelce openly shared his astonishment at how the public's fascination with their rumored relationship has grown to epic proportions.

The rumors about Kelce and Swift's romance had sent the media and fans into a frenzy, with speculations and conjectures running wild. Their alleged relationship became a hot topic of discussion across social media platforms, tabloids, and entertainment news outlets.

In a chat on the Chasin' It with Trey Wingo and Chase Daniel podcast, Kelce opened up about the crazy rumors swirling around him and Taylor Swift. When he was asked, “Did you ever think that it would become the thing it became? Did that ever cross your mind? Did you understand what we were entering?” Travis went on to confess, “I had no idea, man, I had no idea. You can’t tell me that anybody else did either, but I can’t be mad at how it’s all played out. I’ll say that.”

As evident, for Kelce, this unexpected spotlight is definitely a departure from the world of touchdowns and tackles. The hosts of the podcast even humorously remarked after Kelce's departure that "hopefully people will know who he is now" due to his newfound association with the Cruel Summer singer, implying that he had entered a glamor of fame beyond football.

What's the scoop on Travis Kelce these days?

It seems he's been making quite a splash in the celebrity scene. There have been reports from various sources about him and Swift, popping up in a Halloween-themed yard decoration setup in Indiana. But that's not all – Travis recently took to Instagram to give a shout-out to female sports commentators Erin Andrews and Charissa Thompson. He credited them with inspiring him to pursue Taylor Swift, who is rumored to be his romantic interest.

The grapevine is also colorful with sightings of Swift and Kelce together at different events, like a Kansas City Chiefs game and even a New York Jets game. While there hasn't been an official confirmation of their relationship, these rumors have certainly stirred up the curiosity and speculation of many.

