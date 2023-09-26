‘I can't believe that happened.’: When Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively spoke about ‘amazing’ moment Taylor Swift song Betty characters were based on their kids names

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are couple goals as well as friendship goals. The Hollywood couple has some famous friends; one of them is Taylor Swift. And it is no surprise that Swift adores the couple as well as their beautiful kids. She has even made them a part of her songs a couple of times now. The Blank Space singer even used the couple's names in one of her songs called Betty. She drew inspiration from them for her song characters, and in 2021, as reported by Daily Mail Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively had an amazing reaction to it.

ALSO READ: ‘You can’t have him, he’s mine’: When Blake Lively expressed thanks to Ryan Reynolds for being her ‘everything’

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively reacted to Taylor Swift using their kids' names in her song Betty

In 2021, as reported by Daily Mail, Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively revealed in an interview with SiriusXM their reaction to Swift's song Betty, which was inspired by their kids. In an interview, the Free Guy actor stated that the pair implicitly trusted Taylor Swift when she revealed the name of their youngest daughter in her song Betty.

Reynolds said, "We thought it was pretty amazing. We still do. I still walk down the street and shake my head, thinking, ‘I can't believe that happened.'"

When asked if he was concerned about Swift's use of their children's names (their girls, James and Inez, are also mentioned as characters in the song), Reynolds responded that it wasn't a concern coming from a good buddy.

Ryan Reynolds said that it was an honor. "The names are our children's names. We have complete faith in Taylor. She's very sensitive to any of that, and the song has nothing to do with our kids other than our kids' names."

Prior to the release of Betty, which appeared on Swift's album Folklore, Reynolds and Lively had kept the identity of their youngest child, who was born in October 2019, a secret. However, considering James' and Inez's names were included in the lyrics, it wasn’t too far-fetched to assume that Swift was exposing the name of their third child.

Reynolds went on and revealed that he and Lively surprised the kids with the song as a lovely surprise, explaining that they had no idea until they heard it for the first time.

Taylor Swift's Betty characters were inspired by Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively’s kids

According to BuzzFeed, Taylor Swift revealed on country radio on August 6, 2020, that she got the names of the three characters at the heart of Folklore highlight Betty.

Betty Singer: "James has basically lost the love of his life and has no idea how to get it back. I believe we all have experiences in our lives where we learn for the first time to provide a sincere, emotional apology. Everyone makes mistakes; everyone makes mistakes now and again, and this is a song I composed from the perspective of a 17-year-old guy. I've always appreciated how, in music, you can adopt several personas and sing from various points of view."

Advertisement

Swift then revealed the characters were inspired by Reynolds and Lively’s kids: "So that's what I did on this one; I named all the characters in this story after my friends' kids, and I hope you like it!"

Taylor Swift's song characters are named after her famous pals Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively's daughters, James, Inez, and Betty, in case you couldn't tell. Swift's friendship with the Green Lantern pair dates back a long time, and she even included James in her song Gorgeous on her return album Reputation.

ALSO READ: ‘It’s kind of made me a better person, I think’: Revisiting the time Ryan Reynolds shared his take on being a father