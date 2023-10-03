‘I can’t believe that…’: When Robert Downey Jr. expressed his happiness for Scarlett Johansson and how she would be ‘great mom’

The Earth’s Mightiest heroes, the Avengers have always shown support to each other on the screen and off the screen many times and have given friendship goals for the world. There is no doubt that the actors playing the MCU characters have shown camaraderie with each other in real life. Not to forget how the main cast of the movie has got an Avengers logo tattoo. With all that, the Iron Man actor Robert Downey Jr. once shared his happiness and said his co-star, Scarlett Johansson would be a doting mother.

Robert Downey Jr. felt Scarlett Johansson would be a 'great' mother

E News reported the reaction of the Iron Man actor upon knowing that his MCU co-star would be a mom soon. “I think she’s going to be a great mom. Boy, oh boy! I can’t believe that she was so preggers during Avengers too,” said Robert Downey Jr. referring to how Scarlett Johansson would take care of all the cast members on the sets. He later added, “Now she finally had the baby so she'll remember those as the good ole days."

ALSO READ: When Robert Downey Jr unexpectedly improvised THIS iconic dialogue for 2012 Avengers; and how hilarious post-credit scene came to be

The Black Widow actress became a mother for the first time with her fiance, Romain Dauriac, as they welcomed a baby girl, whom they named Rose in 2014. Unfortunately, the couple ended their relationship years after the baby was born as they announced their divorce. The actress went on to co-parent the baby with her ex Romain, which appeared to have been an adjustment for her during their daughter’s childhood years.

The Avengers cast reunited at Chris Evans’ wedding

The cast of the Avengers assembled once more attending the Boston wedding of their MCU costar Chris Evans and Alba Baptista. Robert Downey Jr. was spotted grabbing dinner along with Scarlett Johansson and husband Colin Jost. People reported that onlookers told that the group was "extraordinarily nice," and ordered the smoked bluefish pâté, Parker House rolls and seafood risotto, along with "all the veggies." While Scarlett Johansson was noticeably missing from Chris Evans' wedding, it was certainly an amazing reunion for them. Not to forget how

Johansson and Evans have been long-time friends as they even debuted together in the same movie, The Perfect Score, back in 2004.

ALSO READ: Chris Evans and Alba Baptista set to host second wedding celebration in Portugal for the bride’s family