'I Can't Do That': Kelly Clarkson Declines American Idol Judge Role After Katy Perry's Exit Citing Promise To Her Kids

For Kelly Clarkson, the seat of an American Idol judge is just not worth it, as revealed by the original Idol victor herself during the 2024 Daytime Emmy Awards.

While speaking of the possibility of replacing Katy Perry on the ABC singing reality show to Entertainment Tonight on Friday, June 7, Clarkson simply said, “No. No. I can't do that.” Why though, you ask? Well, it's because she “promised” her kids.

The Kelly Clarkson Show host explained that saying yes to American Idol would put her in LA, and that's why she had to quit The Voice. “I love that team. And I miss them so much,” she added. For those not in the loop, Clarkson recently relocated her said talk show to New York to be with her kids.

Kelly Clarkson says no to American Idol

Speaking of her decision to move to NYC, Clarkson told USA Today in October 2023 that she’s learned not to spread herself too thin, which assisted in her decision to depart from NBC’s The Voice. “I've learned a lot about what I'm capable of handling, and also what you should not handle,” Clarkson said at the time.

“That was me saying ‘bye’ to The Voice and having this big move,” she added.

Doubling down on her previous statement, the Since U Been Gone singer told ET over the weekend that she wanted a life for herself and her kids, saying, “We enjoy the park every day and we enjoy each other.”

“As a parent — people get this — you only get so much time until they don't want to hang out with you. That's the reason (I can't do Idol). It's my kiddos," she added.

Who will replace Katy Perry on American Idol?

A replacement for Perry has not yet been announced. The Roar singer, who has been with the singing reality show since 2018, revealed her departure from Idol in February, citing the need to feel “that pulse to my own beat.”

“I love the show so much, but I wanna go see the world and maybe bring new music,” she added during her appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Perry’s co-judges Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan have thrown out names like Meghan Trainor and Jelly Roll, but no name has been finalized for the job yet. The ABC veterans, however, have an opinion on what characteristics their new co-chair should have.

Following the final taping in May, Richie emphasized the importance of finding someone who resonates with the younger demographic, as Perry's replacement, while the singer for her part stressed the need for a judge who offers constructive criticism and isn't hesitant to voice their opinions, among other qualities, as her potential successor on the show