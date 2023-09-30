‘I can't see myself pursuing…’ When Chris Evans revealed he was ready to quit ‘acting’ and go into a different direction

In the ever-evolving world of Hollywood, where careers often soar to unprecedented heights only to fizzle out, it's rare to come across an actor as talented and charismatic as Chris Evans. Known to many as the iconic Captain America, Evans' journey in the film industry has been nothing short of remarkable. However, there was a time when he contemplated stepping away from acting altogether.

Chris Evans' career crossroads in 2014

In 2014, during an interview with Variety, Chris Evans dropped a bombshell that left fans and the industry in shock. He revealed, "If I'm acting at all, it's going to be under Marvel contract, or I'm going to be directing. I can't see myself pursuing acting strictly outside of what I'm contractually obligated to do." These words were a clear indication that Evans was considering hanging up his acting boots.

It wasn't a decision made on a whim. Evans had harboured a desire to step behind the camera for quite some time. He acknowledged, "I've known for a while I wanted to direct, but never really opens up. There's another movie to do, there's another acting job. It just got to the point where I was like, you know what – I have to do this."

Balancing acts: Chris Evans' dual role in Hollywood

His directorial debut, Before We Go, a heartfelt love story, marked the beginning of his new journey in the world of filmmaking. This shift from acting to directing was a significant career move for Evans, one that could have potentially marked the end of his acting career.

However, Chris Evans also left the door slightly ajar for a possible return to acting. He admitted, "For all I know, in five years, I might say, 'Sh*t, I miss acting… right now, I just want to get behind the camera and make movies.'"

The impact of his role as Captain America on his career cannot be understated. Evans acknowledged that without these Marvel movies, he wouldn't have had overseas recognition. As Chris Evans continues to make headlines with his incredible talent and versatility, it's fascinating to look back at that pivotal moment in 2014 when he contemplated leaving acting behind. Fortunately, for fans and cinema enthusiasts worldwide, he chose to stay in front of the camera and behind it, enriching the industry with his incredible contributions both as an actor and a director.

ALSO READ: 'I have a real brotherly bond': When Chris Hemsworth revealed why Marvel won't pair him and Chris Evans up for press promotions