‘I can't shake off...’: Julia Fox recalls moment Kanye West offered to get her breast enhancement done during month-long relationship; Details inside

The actress is coming out with her memoir Down the Drain. It consists of alleged abuse, drug deaths, sugar daddies and Kanye West, her short-term ex-boyfriend. In her writings, Julia has briefly explained a few snippets from her time with the Heartless rapper. Although she hasn't mentioned the exes name and termed him as ‘the artist’ instead, one needs nothing to understand who she is referring to. She stated how Ye offered to pay her to get her breast augmentation done.

Julia Fox feels like she have been used by Ye against Kim Kardashian for his personal gain

According to The Guardian , Fox turned him down when West asked her, “I'll get you a boob job if you want.” Back in 2021, amidst Kanye and Kim Kardashian’s divorce, he met Julia at a New Year’s Eve party. The actress wrote a proper blog post for Interview Magazine about the beginning of her relationship with now- ex boyfriend. The two allegedly dated for about a month in January 2022. His estranged wife was reportedly seeing Pete Davidson during that period.

Furthermore, Rolling Stone reported, that the 33-year-old revealed that she felt like she was being “weaponized” and being used as a puppet after his divorce. Earlier she had also claimed that she paired with him to take his focus off of Kardashian and give her some respite from him. The Puppet actress said, “That's humiliating. That's a really shitty position to be in," she believes that Ye had used her against the reality star, for his personal gain and agenda.

The memoir focuses on some shocking facts we never knew

The actress wrote that she started shoplifting at stores and stole money from her father when she was just a little kid. Year by year growing up, she first tried drugs. In the deeply personal book, she revealed she also taught her best friend to steal clothes and how to get away with it.

With time the Uncut Gems star started stealing bigger things from stores so that she could appear rich. When Julia was just a teen, she ran away from her home for her boyfriend. Around the same period also got into heroin. Furthermore, as she crossed her teenage years, she was hired as a dominatrix by the man who told her that she has the face of an angel.

