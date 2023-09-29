'I can't think of any red-blooded...': When Robert Downey Jr. picked what superhero he would like to be

Robert Downey Jr., widely celebrated for his iconic portrayal of Tony Stark/Iron Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), has left an indelible mark on the superhero genre. From his debut in 2008's Iron Man to his heartrending sacrifice in 2019's Avengers: Endgame, Downey's charismatic presence as the genius billionaire playboy philanthropist has been a cornerstone of the MCU. However, during a charming interview with BBC Radio 1, while promoting Dolittle, Downey Jr. opened up about the superhero he would have loved to play had he not been Iron Man.

Downey Jr.'s fondness for Spider-Man and Hawkeye

When a young fan posed the question of which MCU character he would have portrayed if not for his tenure as Iron Man, Downey Jr. responded with sincerity, revealing a childhood dream. "I can't think of any red-blooded American boy that didn't imagine themselves as Spider-Man growing up," he confessed. This revelation resonated deeply with fans, especially considering his close mentorship of Tom Holland's Spider-Man in the MCU, where their relationship added depth and heart to the superhero saga.

However, Downey Jr. didn't stop there. He looked back on his MCU journey with fondness and acknowledged the impact of Jeremy Renner's Hawkeye, particularly when the character transformed into Ronin during the epic events of Avengers: Endgame. Downey Jr. declared, "I would say Hawkeye would be my go-to." This surprising choice showcased his admiration for Renner's portrayal and the character's evolution within the MCU.

Downey Jr.'s MCU departure and what's ahead

After his character's poignant sacrifice in Avengers: Endgame, Downey Jr. has been vocal about not planning to return to the MCU. He stated, "To me, starting up again is off the table. I feel like I've done all I could with that character. There would have to be a super compelling argument and a series of events that made it obvious. But the other thing is, I wanna do other stuff."

While fans may never witness Robert Downey Jr. don the archer's bow as Hawkeye, his enduring legacy as Iron Man and his candid reflections on other superhero possibilities continue to be a topic of fascination among enthusiasts of the genre.

