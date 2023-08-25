‘I can’t wait’: Jada Pinkett Smith expresses excitement for Britney Spears’ memoir while debuting new hairstyle

Jada Pinkett Smith is all booked up for the fall, as she has several memories lined up form including her own for September and October. The actress has been incredibly open about her journey to self-discovery and how it impacted her marriage with her husband, Will Smith. She even talked to a world-renowned therapist about finding her own independence in her traditional marriage. Now Pinkett is putting all her inner thoughts into her new memoir. Here's what she had to say.

Jada Pinkett Smith talks about the process of writing a book

Pinkett took to Instagram On Thursday to share a video unveiling her plans for the upcoming season. The actress is seen with a new bold hair color, with a striking shade of platinum gray. While showcasing her fresh appearance, the 51-year-old informed her followers of her process of putting her new book together. She captioned the video aptly, "Process...is everything." The Red Chair host revealed the release date of her new memoir titled, Worthy, which is set to come out on October 17.

The actress-turned-writer shared the aspects of the creative journey she embarked upon to work on the book. She candidly acknowledged that translating her life's story onto paper proved to be both emotionally draining and technically difficult. The Set It Off actress told her fans, that she'll be going into detail about her process with her "exceptional" editor Carrie Thornton of Dey Street Books, and her co-author Mim.

Jada Pinkett Smith can't wait to read Britney Spear's Memoir

The mother of two then went on to share some exciting news with her followers. She revealed, "Yesterday, I found out I’m on the Time's most anticipated books for the fall." The actress didn't stop there as she went on to mention another woman who made the list. Among them, Pinkett acknowledged Carrie Washington from Little Fires Everywhere, expressing how much she wanted to read her book, as well as memoirs of Broadway legend Barbra Streisand, and the princess of pop Britney Spears. She stated, "I can’t wait to read her book, as well as Barbra Streisand and Britney Spears." Jada continued, "And I’m gonna read all of those books. So, we have some good reading this fall, everybody."

