‘I Celebrate My Dear Friend...’: Anthony Hopkins Shares Clip Of Himself Dancing With Ian McKellen After Latter's Stage Fall Incident

Two long-time pals are seen sharing a sweet moment in a video, as Anthony Hopkins planned to boost the positivity around Ian McKellen.

Hopkins who is known for his prominent roles in many larger-than-life movies, such as The Silence of the Lambs, Hannibal, and more, showed his delightful side, on social media recently. If you are as excited to know about it all, as we are eager to tell, continue reading and indulge in the moment.

Anthony Hopkins shares video with Ian McKellen

Following a recent tragedy that had hit the The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring actor, Anthony Hopkins was seen helping his friend feel a bit enthusiastic. The Red Dragon actor recently posted a video of himself sharing a ball experience with McKellen on social media.

Taking to his Instagram, the 83-year-old star amazed his followers as he was seen dancing along with Ian MeKellen in a video.

For the unversed, the two stars were seen together on the big screen in the 2015 movie, The Dresser.

In the video, the two legendary actors were now seen hopping steps and experimenting with moves to a track by Leonard Cohen called Dance Me to the End of Love. One could even see both McKellen and Hopkins wearing similar outfits, which were checkered jackets.

The 85-year-old Macbeth actor wore a flat cap with a purple scarf. While a lot was already breathtaking in the video, Anthony Hopkins also tagged another great name in his Instagram post.

Detailing that the two stars are wearing Gucci, he also tagged Salma Hayek in his caption. The caption of The Edge star read, "Today I celebrate my dear friend, Ian and his unbreakable spirit… I love this man."

In the next lines, Hopkins thanked Hayek who was seen as Pina Auriemma in 2021's House of Gucci.

The timeline of the video is not clear, whether it had been shot before or after McKellen's fall.

About Ian McKellen's accident

The Mr. Homes actor had a shocking accident on Monday, June 17, 2024.

As per a report by BBC, the actor was hospitalized after he fell off the stage during a performance at the Noël Coward Theatre in London. He was a part of the play called Player Kings and had fallen during a fight sequence.

As per a representative for the theater, who had shared a statement, Ian McKellen had been reported to “make a speedy and full recovery.”

