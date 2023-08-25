'I chose to act': Alyson Stoner talks about 'uncomfortable' on-screen kiss with Dylan Sprouse in 'Suite Life' episode

Alyson Stoner shared a surprising story from a time on The Suite Life on TikTok and Instagram. The actress whose preferred pronouns are They/Them shared that they remembered being just 12 years old when they had to share their first kiss on camera with Dylan Sprouse for a TV show called The Sweet Life of Zack and Cody. At that time, they were still discovering themselves and weren't prepared for such a situation. Here’s how their experience fared.

Alyson revealed about sharing a kiss with Dylan on-screen

Alyson had already been acting in the show as Max when things took an unexpected turn. The show's writers decided that Max, their character, should kiss both of the Sprouse twins in the Kisses and Basketball episode. This was a big surprise for Alyson because they hadn't signed up for this when they had auditioned for the role. The actress shared that, “I felt young and uncomfortable, I felt like, you know, this is part of my job. I chose to act and audition for this project. It’s only a character. So in that way, I justified like, ‘OK, I can have my kiss here and then I’ll have my own separate first kiss at some point.'”

Alyson also wanted to shed light on the hidden aspects of the entertainment industry. They explained that in the world of acting, writers, and executives often make decisions about what your character will do, they said, “So writers and executives might decide to make your character do anything on the next episode, and it’s assumed that you’re going to agree to whatever scripted.”

Advertisement

While Alyson did kiss Dylan's character on screen, they didn't end up kissing his twin's character. In a surprising revelation, Alyson also shared that their first crush and preteen dating experience was with Cole Sprouse, Dylan's twin. However, that relationship didn't last, and Cole broke up with them on their birthday, saying it wouldn't work out.

ALSO READ: Miley Cyrus: Top 5 songs that have defined the former Disney star's career

Alyson spoke about her challenges as queer

Alyson Stoner has been speaking out about the challenges of fame at a young age and how they faced discrimination after coming out as queer in 2018. The Riverdale actress even mentioned, “I did end up getting fired from a children’s show because they felt that I was unsafe, now that they knew I was queer, to be around kids.”

In essence, Alyson Stoner's story is a reminder of the unexpected and sometimes uncomfortable situations child actors can find themselves in and the pressures they face in the entertainment industry. Stoner hope that by sharing their experiences, they can help others understand the complexities of being a young actor.

ALSO READ: 'Get to a place where I don't hate you': How Sister Wives star Kody Brown and Christine seeked 'breakup counselling'