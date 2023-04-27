‘I chose to put myself first for once' Kim Kardashian opened up about SKIMS at the TIME 100 Summit

Kim Kardashian graced the floor of the TIME 100 Summit in a glamorous white suit as she made her appearance at Jazz at Lincoln Centre on Tuesday.

Kim, who is a socialite and businesswoman, spoke about her shapewear brand, SKIMS, which has been positioned as one of the most influential brands in 2022, as per TIME.

Kim spoke on stage about her journey to creating the brand and how the experience affected her.

"I chose to put myself first for a change and focus solely on my happiness." And I felt like I was putting so many other people's pleasure ahead of mine. " And it just hit me like, 'Why am I so concerned with making everyone else happy but not myself?' she expressed to Harper's Bazaar.

Kim said, "When you just choose to do that, it doesn't mean you disregard everyone else and their feelings."

"I have so many family members, so many children, and so many people around me that I like to make happy." And when you choose to do so, it just re-shifts... or re-shifts my viewpoint, allowing me to focus only on myself, my children, my career, and what truly makes me happy."

It goes without saying that Kim does follow her passion with her heart into being a good mother by giving equal time at home and work. She has been managing everything well.

Though she might have had disputes with her previous relationships, when it comes to her work and children, she has proven herself to be perfect.

