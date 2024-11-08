‘I Convinced Her’: Prince Williams Talks About His Daughter Princess Charlotte Not Liking His Beard

The world has seen a new bold look of Prince William. However, there has been a big struggle behind it. Recently while talking to the media, the Prince of Wales, 42, recalled how he had to get permission to grow a beard.

Well, you might think that Prince William would have to approach the elder royals before he opted for a new look. However, that is not the case.

The Prince had to convince his daughter, Princess Charlotte, who is one of his three sweet kids. In a candid interview, on November 7, 2024, the Prince stated that previously when he had attempted to grow a beard, “Charlotte didn’t like it the first time. I got floods of tears.”

Eventually, per William, he had to shave his beard off.

Later, still having the same wish, the Prince of Wales, stated, “Then I grew it back. I thought, hang on a second, and I convinced her it was going to be okay,”

The time in life of Prince William earlier this year, was a tough one, as his wife Kate Middleton as well as his father, King Charles were both diagnosed with cancer.

However, the current period turns out to be a more relaxed one. The Prince was interviewed towards the end of his visit to Cape Town, South Africa. He was in the stated region for this year’s Earthshot Prize Awards.

Advertisement

During this same interview, one of the reporters present for the event stated that the royal having facial hair gave him a laid-back and “relaxed” look.

Replying to the reporter, William agreed, stating that he “couldn't be less relaxed this year.”

He continued to say that it is good that people are noticing his new look.

During the interview, Prince William also stated that he is trying to make room for the things he wants in life, while also managing his time with his family and looking after the royal duties.

The royal had even addressed that he was proud of his wife Kate Middleton and father who are fighting their health scare bravely.

While talking to the press, Prince William also mentioned that the year has been probably the hardest in his entire life.

ALSO READ: Prince William Opens Up About 'Brutal' Year As Kate Middleton And King Charles Battle Cancer