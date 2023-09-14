'I could even hold a door...': When Margot Robbie couldn't 'miss the boat' to be in Quentin Tarantino's movie co-starring Leonardo DiCaprio

Margot Robbie, the beautiful and bold actress, has many times set the record absolutely straight with her iconic roles and acting skills. The actress has currently been making headlines with her excellent and mind-blowing performance in Greta Gerwig’s Barbie, and she is now receiving applause. Although she once had a wish to work in a Quentin Tarantino directorial, along with Leonardo DiCaprio she did exactly that. In September 2019, Margot Robbie was interviewed by the magnificent director Tarantino himself for Vogue Australia, where she revealed what she did to get the role.

Margot Robbie wrote a letter to get a role in Quentin Tarantino’s film

In a 2019 interview with Vogue, Margot Robbie was interviewed by Quentin Tarantino himself, who shared how Robbie got the role.

The director said, "I'm not sure how to phrase this so it doesn't seem like I'm looking for a compliment, but here's the deal: I'd been running this script [for Once Upon a Time in... Hollywood] for a long time. I was getting close to finishing it and speculating about who could play Cliff and Rick [roles that went to Pitt and DiCaprio], but I'm not thinking about who could play Sharon at all, because there was no number two for me—it was you. You recommended her in a variety of ways, and you can more than hold your own in this massive triangle that I'm attempting to carry with three leads to tell the narrative."

He further continued, "But this was the year you erupted and became the town's most popular actress. It was something like two weeks after I finished the screenplay and out of the blue I was told that I got a letter sent to my house from you. 'What?!' I say. I was just thinking about you when I got this letter. You stated in it that you've been a fan of my work for a long time, you and your entire family and that 'I just want you to know if there's anything you'd want me for, please let me know.' Because the letter was so good, the way it was written was almost romantic. It was just what I needed. I couldn't believe how coincidental everything was. We got acquainted and started conversing within a week. So, what made you write that letter?"

To which the Barbie actress replied, "I'd been meaning to write the letter for years and years and years. Because I'd heard you were doing ten films, and I couldn't miss the boat and never seeing what one of your film sets was like, I wanted to figure out a way to go on set. Perhaps I could even hold a door in the back of a scene. [Laughs.] At the same time, I wasn't in a position to approach Quentin Tarantino and say, 'Hello, my name is Margot, and may I come see your sets?'"

Which the director laughed off. Robbie further continued and revealed that after she did I, Tonya she knew she could send that letter to him. She said, "'I'm now satisfied with my acting. I believe I've arrived at the point where this collection of work will demonstrate what I'm capable of as an actor. Now I'm all set to talk to Quentin Tarantino and compose that letter.' I recall agonizing over the paper, the pen, and how I was going to write it large, little, spaced out. Then, of course, I realized that you may not be able to get the letter anyhow, so I should stop worrying so much, and so I simply wrote the damned thing and prayed that it would somehow get to you, which it did. A few weeks later, I got a phone call stating, 'Quentin got your letter, and he'd really want to meet.'"

And the rest is history; that's how Margot Robbie got the exceptional role in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood which also starred Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio.

Margot Robbie on the work front

Margot Robbie is at the peak of her career with her latest release, Barbie, in which she portrays the titular character. The film was helmed by director Greta Gerwig and has crossed the billion mark at the box office, making it the biggest movie of this year.

Meanwhile, Barbie is now available to rent on Amazon Prime Video.

