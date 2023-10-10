‘I could have been better…’:Dwayne Johnson breaks his silence on Maui Fundraiser as he addresses backlash; Details inside

Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock, alongside Oprah Winfrey, campaigned a People’s Fund for Mauli wildfire, on August 31. The team successfully gained around USD 10 million through their plea, but somehow received a strong negative reaction from a massive section of internet users, as reported by People. However, Dwayne took it positively and shared a video accepting the backlash. He agreed that he could’ve done better. The actor even said that as it was his first time handling a fundraiser, he’d do better if he had a chance again.

Dwayne Johnson addresses backlash on Maui Fundraiser and breaks his silence

In a video shared by the Rampage actor on October 7, 2023, on Instagram, Johnson addressed the backlash he received after launching the Maui Fundraiser. He said, “When we first launched the fund, there was some backlash that came with launching the fund, and I want to address that backlash.” The Rock added, “I get it, and I completely understand, and I could have been better. And next time, I will be better.”

Johnson also brought up the fact that he understands the value of money. He said, “Money ain’t falling out of the sky, and it’s not growing on trees,” and added that many Americans are "living paycheck to paycheck" right now.

The Jungle Cruise actor continued, "I get it. I know what it's like. I've lived paycheck to paycheck, when you are living paycheck to paycheck, the last thing you want to hear is someone asking you for money.” “Especially when the person asking you for money already has a lot of money,” Johnson added.

Dwayne Johnson didn’t just stop there but agreed with the fans that he could’ve done better and took full responsibility for the backlash. “I’ve never launched a fund before, but I’m a quick study," he said, expressing that this has been a learning encounter for him.

Dwayne Johnson shares a positive update on the circulation of the Maui Fundraiser funds

Dwayne also shared a positive update regarding the fundraiser. “I have some great news, some awesome news actually, that I'm very grateful to share with you guys," he said, further adding, "The thousands and thousands of survivors, the families, have now, over the past couple of weeks, started to receive their first round of funds.”

Continuing further, Johnson stated, “They're receiving their money, and I gotta tell you, it's been the most gratifying and moving thing."

While launching the fund, The Rock alongside Winfrey took to Instagram to share a video that explained how individuals who lost their only dwellings in the Lahaina and Kula fires had the opportunity to receive USD 1,200 per month to aid in their recovery. They also explained that they desired for the funds to be distributed "with some real immediacy" so that recipients could lead their own healing processes.

