'I Could Have Died': Rebel Wilson Recalls She Contracted Malaria After Waking Up With '100 Mosquito Bites' On Her Face

Rebel Wilson recently recalled a horrifying experience from her life. The actress revealed that when she was 18 years old, she contracted the deadly disease malaria. Wilson shared that growing up in Australia meant there were always little bugs and insects crawling around, which she hated.

The actress said her experience with that deadly disease was terrifying, noting she spent the night in the African bush and woke up in the morning with "100 mosquito bites" on her face. Read on further to know more details.



Rebel Wilson revealed she had contracted malaria when she was 18

In a recent interview with US Weekly magazine, actress Rebel Wilson opened up about her career achievements and shared her thoughts on the success of her memoir Rebel Rising, her weight loss journey, and more. Wilson also reflected on her battle with malaria. It is a deadly disease caused by parasites, which spread to humans through infected mosquito bites.

Wilson said she always had "bug anxiety" since she grew up in Australia, noting, "Where we have a lot of bugs."

The 44-year-old Australian actress mentioned that her experience with malaria was so bad that she was in hospital for "two weeks," noting she "could have died from it."

Rebel Wilson then recalled saying she remembers being at her mother's house, and there were always little flying gnats around the fruit bowl, which she "hated." She mentioned that she doesn't want any little bugs crawling around at home, especially after welcoming her daughter Royce Lillian Elizabeth Wilson.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Rebel Wilson Takes A Dig At Her Talent Agency, Claiming They Preferred Her ‘Fat’ As ‘Roles Paid Much Better’

Rebel Wilson shared how malaria made her hallucinate about acting

Rebel Wison previously appeared on TODAY, where she revealed how she took a gap year between high school and college and went to Africa for a year, where she got very sick with malaria. Per People magazine, Wilson shared that while she was battling with the disease, she hallucinated that she was an actress and was "good at it."

She said, "I hallucinated that I was an actress and that I was really good." After recovering, she returned home to Australia and told her family, "Guys, I'll go to law school as well, but I think I've got to pursue acting too," noting because she "had the vision."