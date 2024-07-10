‘I Could See This World’: Zoe Kravitz Opens Up About Why She Decided to Direct Blink Twice

Zoe Kravitz's directorial debut with her highly anticipated upcoming movie titled. Blink Twice starring Channing Tatum, Adria Arjona, Naomi Ackie, and many more is already creating a buzz among the masses. Read ahead to know why she decided to venture into the direction of this project.

Zoe Kravitz shares why she decided to direct Blink Twice

While talking with Entertainment Weekly, the acclaimed artist shared that she worked on the script of this film for quite some time and she was connected so much so that she did not trust anyone with directing it but herself.

Kravitz revealed that she started working on the script in 2017 and shot the film in 2021. The actress added, that she was very much involved in the creation process. By the time they were discussing making this movie, Kravitz said, “I could see this world and these characters so clearly in my mind and I didn’t feel like I would be able to handle trusting somebody else to bring this to life.”

Kravitz further expanded that directing was something she knew she always wanted to do and given the circumstances she was in, this seemed to be the most natural progression she found herself in.

Earlier the film's name was set as Pussy Island but later changed to Blink Twice. The film’s genre comes under psychological thriller. The movie will surely showcase, Kravtz’s ability to direct the venture by herself, and this will provide a testament to her brilliance.

Advertisement

More about Blink Twice

During her interview, Kravitz shared about her film taking a longer time to be made. She shared that it's normal for movies to take some time to be made but with Blink Twice, it was not intentional. In turn, it ended up doing good for the film.

The director shared, “A lot of subject matters and things that are in the script kept on changing quite drastically culturally in the zeitgeist. So, of course, we had to rewrite and adapt to that as well.”

The film’s premise covers Frida (Naomi Ackie), a waitress who is invited to a billionaire, Slater King’s (Channing Tatum) party on a private island. Frida finds out that there is something more than what she comes across. Jess (Alia Shawkat), who is her best friend, goes missing and no other party attendees are concerned about it.

The movie is written by Zoe Kravitz and E.T. Feigenbaum. It is slated to be released on August 23, 2024.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 'It's Not Hard To...': Scarlett Johansson Says Channing Tatum And Zoe Kravitz Are The 'Hottest Couple'