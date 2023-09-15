‘I couldn’t have done this without you’: Millie Bobby Brown on co-writer of her novel Nineteen Steps amid ghostwriting controversy

Millie Bobby Brown's debut novel 'Nineteen Steps' has sparked discussion on the use of celebrity ghostwriters. Kathleen McGurl wrote the book, which drew inspiration from Brown's grandmother's retelling of the 1943 Bethnal Green tube disaster. Although Brown's name appears on the cover, the use of a ghostwriter has received both praise and backlash on social media, as reported by The Guardian. This has reignited the ongoing debate about the authenticity of celebrity-written books. Millie did post a picture with Kathleen on Instagram with the caption "a HUGE thank you to my collaborator @kathleenmcgurl - I couldn’t have done this without you!"

Twitter outcry and criticism

A tweet from Waterstones promoting 'Nineteen Steps' caused a stir on Twitter, with many users directing their criticism towards Millie Bobby Brown. They expressed disappointment and claimed that ghostwritten novels by celebrities have had a negative impact on literature, for both children and adults. The absence of Kathleen McGurl's name on the book cover led to accusations that Brown was not giving proper credit to the actual author.

ALSO READ: Millie Bobby Brown gushes about fiance Jake Bongivoi and how he's the one for her in new sit-down

Defense amid accusations

Although Millie Bobby Brown faced criticism, there were some individuals who came forward to defend her. Author Catherine Yardley pointed out that much of the negative feedback seemed to stem from jealousy, ageism, and sexism. Yardley also observed that male celebrities don't often encounter the same level of scrutiny. It's worth mentioning that other well-known personalities such as Zoë Sugg, Katie Price, and Naomi Campbell have also employed ghostwriters for their books. Collaborative authorship, whether in politics or literature, is a practice that has been around for a long time.

Shannon Kyle, the founder of the Ghostwriters Agency, pointed out that the public's view of ghostwriters is changing. She believes that people are becoming more accepting of the idea that celebrities use ghostwriters. She mentioned that it was refreshing that Brown was open about the fact that she collaborated with a ghostwriter and that it did not take away from her connection to the story. Many authors and industry experts think that as more celebrities talk about their use of ghostwriters, it will become a more common practice. Even though there are discussions about whether or not it is right for celebrities to have their books written for them, the most important thing is still the quality of the story and whether or not it can entertain readers, regardless of who helped create it.

ALSO READ: 'I've not seen that yet': When Millie Bobby Brown addressed her Flat Earth theory with confusing answer