'I couldn’t help them any more': Kevin Costner spills the tea on shocking EXIT from Yellowstone amidst his divorce

It's been a roller coaster of a ride kind of year for Kevin Costner. The star found himself in a very public and messy divorce from his estranged wife Christine Baumgartner, and then later exited from his very hit show Yellowstone. The actor had chosen to remain mum on his departure from the show, which many fans took as a sign that he was pushed out of the project. But now Costner has finally cleared the air. Here's what he had to say.

Kevin Costner reveals the reason for his departure from Yellowstone

On Friday, the actor provided testimony during a child support hearing in Santa Barbara, California. This happened as part of the ongoing divorce proceedings with his estranged wife, Christine Baumgartner. While giving his testimony, he revealed that his departure from the Paramount Network series was motivated by "long, hard-fought negotiation" regarding the division of season 5 into two separate parts.

Costner explained that the commitment that was required for his personal Western saga, the movie series called Horizon: An American Saga didn't align well with filming Yellowstone two different times a year. He emphasized that he had to change his timetable to accommodate shooting the initial portion of season 5, he added, "That’s a big deal in this world."

The 68-year-old pointed out that there were no completed scripts for the second segment of season 5, and even the first part of the season hadn't been fully wrapped up at that time. They opted for a "pay or play" arrangement, which ultimately proved unsuccessful, and he had been set to receive $12 million for each section of season 5. He testified, "I couldn’t help them anymore. We tried to negotiate, they offered me less money than previous seasons, there were issues with the creative…"

ALSO READ: 'She has engaged in silly rhetoric': Accusations fly as Kevin Costner and estranged wife gear up for trial amid divorce

Yellowstone creators open up about Kevin Costner leaving

Back in June, Taylor Sheridan, the mind behind Yellowstone, expressed his disappointment regarding Costner's choice to depart from the Amazon Prime series. He said in a interview with Hollywood Reporter, "“I’m disappointed. It truncates the closure of his character. It doesn’t alter it, but it truncates it." In May, Paramount Network officially confirmed that Yellowstone would conclude after the Part II of season 5.

ALSO READ: 'She has engaged in silly rhetoric': Accusations fly as Kevin Costner and estranged wife gear up for trial amid divorce