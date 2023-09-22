'I couldn’t live without you’: Zayn Malik pens heartfelt birthday tribute for his and Gigi Hadid's daughter Khai

Zayn Malik, the former One Direction star, recently took to Instagram to celebrate his daughter Khai's third birthday with a touching tribute. This rare glimpse into his life as a doting father comes as a heartwarming moment for fans, as Malik shared a collage of polaroid snaps capturing the birthday festivities.

Zayn Malik expresses his father's love

In a heartwarming Instagram post, Zayn Malik expressed his love for his daughter Khai on her third birthday. He described her as "the most amazing soul" he has ever known and cherished every moment spent with her.

Malik reflected on the passing of time, noting that Khai had turned three years old already“My beautiful little girl, I couldn’t live without you, thank you for all the love you bring to my life.”. He expressed gratitude for every day he spent with her, emphasizing how much her presence meant to him.

Khai's birthday festivities

The polaroid snaps shared by Malik capture the precious moments of Khai's birthday celebration. Malik, who shares Khai with his ex-partner Gigi Hadid, can be seen helping his daughter open presents, creating heartwarming memories.

The birthday celebration included delightful treats, including a "Frozen"-themed cake and a colorful rainbow confection adorned with Skittles. Despite the snowflake emoji covering Khai's face in the photos, her joy in blowing out the candles and enjoying a slice of cake shines through.

Fans shower love

Fans and followers flooded the comments section with love and celebratory wishes for Khai. They praised Malik for his devoted and loving role as a father, acknowledging that Khai is fortunate to have him.

Gigi Hadid's tribute

Gigi Hadid, Khai's mother, also shared a heartfelt tribute to her daughter on social media. She expressed her honor and joy in being Khai's mother and celebrated the wonder of seeing life through her child's eyes. Despite their separation in October 2021 and the well-publicized incident involving Malik and Gigi Hadid's mother, Yolanda Hadid, the former couple has maintained an amicable co-parenting relationship. They have come together to celebrate Khai's milestones and ensure her happiness.

In a recent interview on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast, Malik opened up about his journey into fatherhood. He expressed his commitment to being a positive role model for Khai and setting a good example for her. As Page Six has previously reported, Bella Hadid and Blake Lively were in attendance. However, it’s unclear whether Malik received an invite

