'I couldn't really sell the hit...': When Tom Hiddleston revealed he asked Chris Hemsworth to really hit him in 2012's Avengers

Tom Hiddleston has become a household name around the world because of his role as Loki, the charming god of mischief in the MCU. But in his second appearance in the cinematic universe, there was a particular scene he was having a hard time acting in to sell it authentically to the audience. In an old interview, the actor confessed, that in the very first Avengers, he had asked Chris Hemsworth, who plays his onscreen brother, to actually hit him, rather than just acting to make the scene realistic.

Tom Hiddleston asked Chris Hemsworth to actually hit him in 2012 Avengers

In a 2019 appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Tom Hiddleston confessed he couldn't sell the fake hit in the movie. He said, "I was wearing the horns, which weigh about 30 pounds, and I couldn't really sell the hit." And hence came along the idea of Tom actually getting hit by his co-star. He continued, "So I just said to Chris, 'I think you should just hit me in the face.'" The actor who plays the god of mischief quickly realized that it was a bad idea. Tom added, "It was a terrible idea. I went down like a stone."

Tom Hiddleston on the onstage fight and film fight

The host of the show enquired with the actor what the difference between an onstage fight and a movie fight would be. To which the then 39-year-old gave a hilarious answer. He compared getting hit by Chris Hemsworth every day on stage for the show, and let's just say, it didn't sound like a really good idea. Tom admitted, "I suppose, on stage, when you're doing a fight, you have to do it every night for 100-odd performances." He added getting hit by the Australian actor every day is something that he won't be able to keep up with. He continued, "I think if I was being hit in the face by Chris Hemsworth day after day, I don't know if I would be able to manage that. It wouldn't be sustainable."

Meanwhile, Loki has become one of the fan favorites throughout the last decade, becoming a character in the grey zone, that has grown his own fanbase. And this is evident by the fact that he got to have his own series after phase 3 of MCU ended.

