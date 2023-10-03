‘I couldn’t see anything’: Robert Downey Jr reveals how Marvel used to cut cost on costume during first Iron Man

Robert Downey Jr. is one of the biggest names in Hollywood today. But at one point, that wasn’t the case. His infamy because of the drug abuse and his time in prison was well documented which made it difficult for him to find work.

But everything for him changed when he got the role of the lifetime in Jon Favreau ’s Iron Man. He fit the role so well that he went on to play Tony Stark for almost 10 years and as many films.

But everything during the production wasn’t so rosy, read on to find out.

Robert Downey Jr. faced difficulties with sight in Iron Man costume

When the first Iron Man was being made, Marvel Studios wasn’t such a cash cow that it is now. It was a gamble made by a failing studio at making a mark at the box office. Thus, it was understandable when they tried to cut costs on filming to fit the budget better.

This included cutting costs on the Iron Man costume as well, which caused some difficulties for their lead star. To spend little on CGI, Marvel actually employed an actual metal suit during the filming. Due to this, the Oppenheimer star wasn’t able to see properly while filming, leading to an uncomfortable shoot for him.

While speaking to David Letterman, Robert Downey Jr. detailed, “Initially, everything was really there. They wanted to spend as little as they could on CG replacement, so I remember this helmet went on, and there’d be a shot, and I’d be in this whole suit, and they’d say: ‘Alright, Robert, it’s like you landed on the roof, so when we say action, just go like that, like you just landed, and then start moving forward.”

Robert Downey Jr. on why he improvises a lot

In the same interview, the Chaplin actor also detailed his acting process, which involves a lot of improvisation. Due to being raised surrounded by writers, Robert formed a habit of changing scripts here and there. Not the major plot points, but general elements that he felt could be improved.

“This big block I’m not going to touch because you shouldn’t play with it. But pretty much everything else I think can always be improved.” he elaborated

After finishing his stint with Iron Man, Robert Downey Jr. has made a comeback as a character actor again, earning praises for his role in Oppenheimer and doing an HBO series The Sympathizer with Park Chan Wook.

