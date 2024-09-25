‘I Couldn’t Walk’: Shailene Woodley Recalls Having Mysterious Health Issues Amidst Shooting For Her Divergent Film Series

Shailene Woodley, star of The Three Women, thought back to when she had signed up for the lead role in Divergent and experienced a health scare that nearly cost her life. In conversation with Mary Alice Haney and Dr. Thais Aliabadi on their podcast, SHE MD, the Spectecular Now star revealed that she experienced unconfortability in almost all parts of her body.

She couldn’t hear properly, nor could she walk for more than five minutes. The actress also mentioned that anything she had would hurt her stomach.

Elaborating on the health conditions, the Fault in Our Stars actress mentioned to the podcast hosts, “I was losing my hearing. I couldn't walk for longer than five minutes at a time without having to lay down for hours and hours and hours and sleep. Everything I ate hurt my stomach.” She further added that no symptoms were diagnosed by the doctors. While one of them claimed the reason to be stress, the other person stated the symptoms to be those of a thyroid.

Stating further, the Hollywood star revealed that she was questioning a lot of things, such as, "I've always eaten very healthy and I'm very athletic. And so, it was a confusing process for me to go, ‘Well, what am I doing wrong? Why am I passing out every month when I get my period? Why am I hypothyroid? Why am I all of these things?’”

Talking about the doctor’s analysis of her health issues, the Big Little Lies actress said, “One doctor being like, ‘It's probably endometriosis.’ And another doctor goes, ‘It's probably this.’ And another one going, ‘It's probably that.’ ‘You have a tilted uterus. You have a heart-shaped uterus.’ Every person I went to was giving me mixed information, and it set me on my own journey.”

However, the actress recovered from her issues well, and stepped back on the sets of Divergent. Woodley played the role of Beatris Prior, alongside Theo James, or popularly known by his character name, Four. The other cast members included, Miles Teller, Kate Winslet, Zoe Kravitz, and Ensel Algort. The movies are available to stream on Netflix.

