'I could’ve been better': Dwayne Johnson addresses backlash courted over Maui Wildfire Fund with Oprah Winfrey

Dwayne Johnson recently addressed the criticism he and Oprah Winfrey faced for their request to the public to donate to a Maui Wildfire recovery fund. Back in August Dwayne and Oprah were slammed by their followers for asking funds from common folks.

Dwayne Johnson addresses the backlash received from the Maui Wildlife Fund

Now in the video posted on his Instagram page yesterday, Johnson admitted, “When we first launched the fund, there was some backlash,” and expressed, “I get it and I completely understand, and I could’ve been better. And next time I will be better.” He also recognized that not everyone has disposable income, emphasizing that, “money ain’t falling out of the sky, and it’s not growing on trees, and there’s a lot of people out there who’s living paycheck to paycheck. And I get it, and I know what that’s like.”

The Rock further added, “The last thing you want to hear when you are living from paycheck to paycheck is someone asking you for money, especially when the person asking you for money already has a lot of money,” addressing the paycheck comments he received. The People's Fund of Maui, created by Johnson and Winfrey, was announced in August. They kick-started the campaign by each contributing USD 5 million.

The initial public response included criticism that celebrities with substantial wealth were asking for donations. Johnson acknowledged this criticism and admitted that he could have handled the situation better. He emphasized his commitment saying, “I get it, I understand. I’ve never launched a fund before, but I’m a quick study and lesson learned.” While there has been no response from Oprah till now, in his video Johnson expressed gratitude for the transparency provided by social media, which allowed him to receive immediate feedback and adjust his approach accordingly. He also shared that the first round of funding had been distributed to "thousands and thousands of survivors."

About the Maui Wildfire

The wildfires on Maui had devastating consequences, resulting in over 100 casualties and being recognized as the deadliest wildfires in the United States in over a century. The recovery efforts required substantial resources, and the fund created by Johnson and Winfrey aimed to provide meaningful support to those affected. The fund's primary aim was to provide financial assistance to individuals who lost their homes in the devastating Lahaina and Kula fires. Eligible recipients were set to receive USD1,200 per month from this fund.

