'I cried because I loved...': How Selena Gomez fought with Disney to keep her award-winning song Who Says

Written by Sagarika Chatterjee Published on Aug 25, 2023   |  12:33 AM IST  |  1.2K
Back when Selena was rolling with the band name Selena Gomez and the Scene, she dropped this absolute anthem about standing up to the haters and it almost got whisked away to another artist! Can you believe it? In an oh-so-honest moment, Selena said, "I was in my Disney phase back then, and get this, they were this close to handing 'Who Says' to someone else," and you won't believe the BTS of how she fought tooth and nail to keep her 2011 anthem Who Says in her grasp. Why, you ask? Because she sensed that her fans "needed it".

How did Who Says impact Selena Gomez over the years?

She had a vision though, "I kept telling my label, 'Look, my fans are young and they seriously need this.' Yeah, I was like 16 at the time, just kept saying, 'My fans totally need this jam, okay? Tell them it's a must.'"

Lucky for us, things didn't pan out with the other artist, and bam, Selena got her jam. She admitted it's been her song throughout her career and still is, saying, "I swear, even now, I need to hear that track."

What is Selena Gomez upto now?

Selena's currently teasing like a pro, with her new song Single Soon produced by the tag team of Benny Blanco and Cashmere Cat. She's been dropping hints on her socials, spilling the beans: "You've been bombarding me for new tunes, and you know what? While I'm simmering away on SG3, I thought, why not dish out this little gem I wrote a while back? It's like the ultimate farewell to the summer vibes."

With exes like The Weeknd, Justin Bieber, and Zayn Malik in her past, she's singing lines like: "Should I break up over the phone? Leave a tiny note in his coat's zone? Maybe I'll just vanish, no tears in sight. Weekend's knocking, it'll be all right,” keeping it real.

She's also got a whole album in the works, and it's shedding that "sad-girl song" image like a snake sheds its skin. The chart-topper, whose last album was the 2020 sensation Rare, is flipping the script. And guess what? Selena's cooking up this musical storm in none other than the Big Apple. She's gearing up for a change. It's all about the fun vibes, trust me, you're gonna want in on this groove.

FAQs

What happened between Selena and the scene?
The band broke up after Selena Gomez started focusing on her movies and solo music career
Why did Selena Gomez have chemo?
To treat her lupus
When did Selena Gomez and the Scene disband?
2012
