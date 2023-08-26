'I cried in the car': Kevin Hart shares emotional note as daughter leaves for college amidst temporary injury

Kevin Hart recently said goodbye to his eldest daughter as she left for college. For every parent one of the biggest moments has to be when their child moves out. For the comedian, that moment came earlier today, as his 18-year-old kid got ready to move into a dorm, as she started her college life. Hart took to Instagram to convey what this moment meant to him. The comedian is known for making his audience laugh but his latest tribute to his daughter might just make you cry.

Kevin Hart posts an emotional tribute to his daughter

Kevin Hart confessed that he shed tears as he bid farewell to his daughter, Heaven, who departed for university on Friday. The actor who recently revealed being confined to a wheelchair due to an injury, posted a heartwarming family photo on social media just before Heaven embarked on her college journey. He posted a picture of his three kids and wife, as can be seen frowning in the front while taking the selfie. He wrote in the caption, "I’m not crying your crying…. So proud of my daughter….I can’t even say little girl anymore because you have blossomed into the most amazing young woman ever!!!!!" The 44-year-old conveyed just how proud of the 18-year-old he was, "God knows I am beyond proud of you and that I love you with my all. Fly Heav Fly….The world is yours!!!!! My baby girl is off to college…. I cried in the car!!!! #Harts."

Kevin Hart had been preparing for this departure for a while

Hart frequently expresses his affection for his children both on social media and during interviews. In 2022, he shared his feelings about Heaven getting ready to leave the nest. He expressed how wonderful it is to see his child grow up. He said on the now-canceled Ellen show, "I love that she’s growing up, that’s my best friend, my heart. And it’s a little emotional. I see myself realizing that time is coming for her to leave the house and I don’t like it." The father of three tried to convince Heaven to stay in Los Angeles, California. He explained, "“I’ve been trying to manipulate her…like, ‘Maybe you need a place here in LA because the schools here are just better," as the now-18-year-old was gushing about moving to New York.

Kevin Hart left wheelchair-bound

Comedian Kevin Hart found himself in a wheelchair following an attempt to do something that is better reserved for the young, like challenging his friend and former NFL running back Stevan Ridley to a race. In an Instagram video shared on Wednesday, Hart admitted to doing a "foolish" thing. In a video, the comedian noted, "Ladies and gentlemen, the age 40 is real. All my men, women out there that are 40 years old and above, it’s not a game, respect that age or that age will make you respect it." Hart confessed that he was left wheelchair-bound as he tore his lower abdomen and abductors.

