‘I Cried Too Hard’: Ryan Gosling Recalls His Emotional Breakdown During Taylor Swift’s All Too Well In The Fall Guy

Ryan Gosling is a true ‘Swiftie!’

The actor embodied his role as the beaten-up stunt guy Colt Seavers, who had a moment in a car alone listening to All Too Well. Gosling was swayed by Swift’s lyrics and got too emotional filming the scene. The cast and director of The Fall Guy share funny insights on the scene!

The stars and director of The Fall Guy give insight into the scene

The much-anticipated summer film The Fall Guy is packed with action and practical stunts. However, the stars and director of the film had anecdotes to share about Gosling’s character breaking down in a car over Taylor Swift’s song, which apparently required no effort.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Gosling and Emily Blunt discussed the scene. “I remember I cried too hard, and they cut it out. There were so many tears,” the Barbie star said. “The amount of tears they cut in the post was almost hysterical,” The Oppenheimer actress added.

Director David Leitch said that Colt needed to have an emotional breakdown after getting beaten up as a stunt guy and meeting his ex-girlfriend Jody Moreno. He said that the moment was crucial to humanizing the tough and "hardened" stunt guy.

Director David Leitch on choosing Swift’s song for the scene

This film seems to have gotten its marketing strategy handed in a platter. But Leitch revealed that they did not anticipate it and things just kept going their way. He revealed that his wife, the producer of the film Kelly McCormick, pushed for All Too Well to be the song. After she edited Colt’s footage with the song, they knew that was it.

But this decision had nothing to do with the phenomenon the song became throughout the Eras Tour. “It just got stronger and stronger as her tour went on,” he explains. “We’re in post editing, and I’m like, ‘This is amazing. We’ve licensed this song. Her catalogue’s getting more and more popular. How lucky are we right now?” Leitch told Entertainment Weekly.

It was a double whammy for the team of The Fall Guy, as Blunt and Gosling’s summer films Barbie and Oppenheimer became hyphenated and eventually became a great marketing point for the film

The actors also performed a ‘Barbenheimer-themed rendition of All Too Well on SNL as part of the promotion. Swift reacted to the post, saying, “Watch me accidentally catch myself singing this version on tour. This monologue is EVERYTHING.”