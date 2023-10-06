'I decided to dance in the rain in fishnet tights': When Tom Holland revealed his thoughts on THAT famous dance to Rihanna's Umbrella

Tom Holland is mostly known for his work on the spiderman movies and the rest of his performances in the MCU, but one of his biggest achievements in career has been his appearance on the Lip Sync Battle in 2017 where he performed quite enthusiastically on Rihanna’s hit song Umbrella.

Tom Holland opened up about his nervousness before appearing on Lip Sync Battle

Back in 2017, Tom Holland and Zendaya landed up on the Lip Sync Battle in order to promote their upcoming film at that time, Spider-Man: Homecoming . At the time of that film’s release, Tom Holland was just a newcomer, with the MCU film being his biggest film at that time, while Zendaya was already a big star.

According to the format of the show, both the actors were supposed to go up against each other about which Tom Holland felt incredibly nervous. Zendaya had a huge fan following and was not just an accomplished actor but a talented singer and performer as well, while the Cherry actor was just a fledgling actor at that time.

“I just knew that at that point in my life, no one really knew who I was,” Holland told the Esquire magazine in 2021 “I was doing this show with Zendaya, who is obviously incredibly famous”

In order to stand out, he made a bold move and decided to perform on the Rihanna song in rain while wearing fishnets.

Tom Holland’s gamble paid off as a hit on Youtube

The committed performance put forward by Tom Holland won him the top honors over Zendaya in that episode, not only that the video of his performance on that show today stands at over 146 million views on Youtube which is the highest for that show.

The performance not only impressed the audience but also left his screen partner and opponent in that episode, Zendaya in absolute awe. Talking to Esquire magazine she revealed her thoughts on that classic performance.

“He obviously killed it,” Zendaya told Esquire magazine during a 2021 interview.

That video has now turned into a Youtube cult classic, registering Tom Holland as a fearless and bold performer for the ages.

ALSO READ: ‘The nicest guy in the world’: When Jake Gyllenhaal revealed he is ‘super into’ Tom Holland ‘as Spider-Man’