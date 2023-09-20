The Royal family has been particularly vocal about their sustainable choices. Their public appearances and events also show a recurring theme of environment-friendly actions. Amid all this, Prince William decided that it would be wonderful to join the American people in the American way. This week, the prince went on for a run, all by himself, without at Central Park of New York, according to a report by Page Six. Here is what he had to say about this.

Prince William goes for a run, all UNNOTICED

Prince William, the heir to the British throne, enjoyed a tranquil morning jog in New York City's iconic Central Park, escaping the attention of passersby and allowing him to experience the city like a true New Yorker. The Prince's visit to the Big Apple is in conjunction with the Earthshot Summit, which celebrates his climate initiative, the Earthshot Prize. The 41-year-old royal shared his experience during the event, expressing his delight at waking up in New York to a sunny morning, a welcome change from the previous day's rain. He spoke fondly of enjoying some fresh air during his jog, embracing the city's morning routine. The Prince said at that event: “I decided to join the hordes of New Yorkers during their morning routine …" addressing the chores from the trip.

Prince William's visit to the Earthshot Summit at the Plaza Hotel was met with international acclaim and recognition as an esteemed environmental statesman. It's worth noting that this honor has not been bestowed upon his estranged younger brother, Prince Harry. Former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg warmly welcomed Prince William, commending him for winning the hearts of "Americans of all stripes," a significant achievement in itself. Bloomberg referred to a recent Gallup poll that ranked Prince William more favorably in the United States than both President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump.

Prince William's trip to New York City holds personal significance, as he had previously postponed it following the passing of his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, last September. He expressed his delight at finally returning to the city for the first time since 2014. All updates from this story will be mentioned as they come. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more intel on this.