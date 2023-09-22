‘I definitely struggled with a lot of insomnia’: When Ryan Reynolds discussed his challenges during the filming of Buried

During the filming of Buried, Ryan Reynolds faced a multitude of challenges that left a lasting impact on both his physical and emotional well-being, as per the reports by Parade. The Deadpool actor took on the intense role of a U.S. truck driver trapped inside a coffin in Iraq, armed only with a cell phone and a lighter. This grueling shoot not only pushed him to his physical limits but also tested his emotional resilience.

When our beloved actor Ryan Reynolds spoke about his struggles

Ryan Reynolds openly admitted in an interview with Parade that emerging from the claustrophobic coffin was like emerging as a different person altogether. He mentioned, "I definitely felt like I emerged from the box as a different person than the one that went in. For all of the difficulties and the challenges in shooting a movie as different as this, it was a great experience. Anything at the time that I thought was insurmountable or incredibly difficult, the scars and things, are just spoils of war."

Reportedly, the difficulties and challenges he encountered while making the film left their mark on him, both physically and emotionally. His body had scars of this ordeal, with scrapes, bruises, and even a small bald patch serving as souvenirs from the set.

"All of the physical injuries are like souvenirs. But the emotional stuff is harder. When you're spending 17 straight days in a heightened state of anxiety and panic, it's not very good for your nervous system, so you walk away pretty jittery,” the Deadpool star confessed.

ALSO READ: ‘I was just a twitchy kid’: When Ryan Reynolds spoke about suffering from anxiety while growing up

Spending 17 consecutive days in a constant state of anxiety and panic had a profound impact on Reynolds' nervous system. He even found himself battling insomnia, a new and unwelcome experience for him. He said, “I definitely struggled with a lot of insomnia when I was working on this film and that was something that was new to me."

When Ryan Reynolds attempted to unwind after his busy days on set

According to the source, when it came to relaxing after an exhausting filming schedule, Reynolds found that the usual methods didn't work for him. He wasn't a fan of traditional vacations because he preferred more adventurous experiences. However, after filming Buried, he tried going to the beach for a typical getaway but quickly realized that lying on the sand reminded him too much of his character being trapped in a coffin. So, he gave up on the idea of relaxation and went back home after just six hours.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 'I’m against child abuse…': When Ryan Reynolds revealed why he won't put his kids in show biz, calls it ‘crazy pursuit'

On the other hand, multiple sources have reported that Ryan’s acting in the film was so impressive that the crew had to check on him several times to make sure he was doing okay.

ALSO READ: ‘There were times of real darkness’: When Ryan Reynolds spoke about his childhood and ‘rebellious’ nature