‘I did hear…’: When John Krasinski opened up and revealed if he would be returning to hit series The Office

In 2018, during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, John Krasinski, known for his iconic role as Jim Halpert on the beloved series The Office, opened up about the persistent rumors of a potential reboot of the hit show. As fans hoped for the return of this classic series, Ellen wasted no time diving into the intriguing topic.

The rumors of a The Office Reboot

Ellen DeGeneres, always known for her candid approach, didn't hold back and asked John Krasinski about the swirling rumors. She inquired, "So they are bringing back all the old legendary shows, Roseanne is back, Murphy Brown is back, and then I heard there is going to be a reboot of your show, 'The Office.' Did you hear that?"

Krasinski, with a hint of humor, responded, "I did hear that on the internet," which was met with laughter from the audience. He continued, "Guess who didn't get a call, it's me. NBC is like, 'You know who didn't we like, Jim, hahaha'"

Ellen playfully disagreed, stating, "No, that can't be true, then they are not doing it." Krasinski, with a wry smile, quipped, "This better not be true, but yeah, I haven't gotten a call yet."

The potential return of Jim Halper

Ellen, sensing the anticipation in the air, couldn't resist exploring the possibility further. She asked, "If they call you, would you do it? I hope you do it.” In response, Krasinski exclaimed, "Oh my God, you're kidding me, I'd love to get that gang back together. Yes, I would love to do it."

His enthusiastic response resonated with fans who held a special place in their hearts for Jim Halpert and the entire Dunder Mifflin team. Krasinski's willingness to entertain the idea of a reboot gave hope to fans who had longed to see the classic series return to their screens,

During the interview, Krasinski also talked about his journey from "geek to gorgeous," a transformation that had been witnessed by fans from his early days to his present Hollywood success. He also shared endearing stories about his two daughters with his wife, Emily Blunt, offering a personal glimpse into his life beyond the office.

