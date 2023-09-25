“I did nothing but train and train and train and train”, Tom Holland on his intense training for Uncharted

Tom Holland has received critical acclaim for essaying the role of an action-hero Nathan Drake in Sony’s Uncharted. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Holland opened up about the intense training he went through to play the role of perfection. The movie was released in 2022 and fans went gaga over the action scenes.

Tom Holland spoke about the intense training he went through for Uncharted

The actor shared the intense training he went through to play Nathan Drake. He said, “To be honest, mate, it was all that. We were about to start shooting the film on March 16, 2020, and I realized that Mark was so much bigger than me. And then we shut down because of COVID; we had a five-month hiatus. And in that hiatus, I did nothing but train and train and train and train. So I’m glad I did because I think it would have looked slightly odd. I would have looked like one of his biceps.”

In the interview, it was pointed out that in the trailer of Spider-Man: Homecoming, Peter Parker and his best friend are seen playing the Uncharted video game. Commenting on the same, Holland said, “I did, yeah! While we were shooting Spider-Man: Homecoming, [Holland’s best friend] Harrison [Osterfield] and I played Uncharted 4, and we loved the game. I remember thinking at the time, “Wow, this would make a really great film,” but I never could’ve imagined that I’d be playing Nathan Drake.

Tom Holland revealed he does action scenes since the audience finds it addictive

Holland also shared his thoughts on whether he found action scenes addictive. He revealed, “It’s not that I find it addictive; I think it’s that audiences find it addictive. The cinema-going experience nowadays, especially with Dolby Atmos sound, can be so immersive that audiences really feel like they’re doing it. So as creatives, it’s our job to up the ante every time we take on these characters and to make it that much more exciting and impressive. So, I don’t think it’s for our benefit as much as it’s for the benefit of the fans.”

He also spoke on the challenges he faced, revealing, “One of the most difficult things about this character was playing “the cool guy.” Historically, I’ve always sort of played the outsider who doesn’t particularly have many friends and isn’t the cool kid. So Nathan Drake is the complete opposite, and that was something that took me a while to get used to and feel comfortable doing.”

Tom Holland will be seen next in the Spider-Man sequel which has been indefinitely delayed due to the SAG-AFTRA strikes.

