‘I did something that really hurt him’: When Hailey Bieber recalled ‘sad’ time she and Justin Bieber weren’t on ‘speaking’ terms

Hailey Bieber got up, close and personal about her relationship with Justin Bieber in an appearance on the podcast In Good Faith with Chelsea and Judah Smith. The model recalled a rough patch she faced with the Canadian singer and how they reached a point in their relationship where they ceased communication for a while.

When Hailey Bieber shared how Justin Bieber started questioning his intentions of getting married

Recalling that the fight was based on “something very immature and stupid,” Hailey shared, "It was actually very sad” when they didn’t speak.

During the podcast, the Rhode founder confessed, “I did something that really hurt him, and I think that kind of maybe took that idea (of marrying me) out of his mind at that point."

Even though they went through a phase where Justin and Hailey “were not cool with each other and didn’t speak,” Hailey never stopped believing that they would end up getting married because Justin had a strong desire to start a family. She mentioned, "I just don't think that that (desire) is B.S., because he doesn't have to say that. That doesn't have to be what he wants. But the biggest thing in his heart that he always wanted is that.”

How Justin Bieber overcame mental health problems with support from family and Hailey Bieber

During the same timeline, Justin Bieber was going through mental health issues and spoke to his mother to discuss his doubts about his relationship with Hailey. The model revealed how she called his mother. She shared that while crying on the phone, she told Justin’s mother, “I just can’t do it. There’s no way that I’m going to be able to do this if it’s going to be like this forever.”

Justin’s mother later called Hailey. Recalling their conversation, the Rhode founder revealed that his mother was very calm on the phone and mentioned, “It’s going to pass, and you’re going to be fine, and he’s going to be healthy, and we’re here for you."

Hailey expressed gratitude regarding the support she had received from Justin’s family. She also mentioned how she never had an intention of leaving Justin. Bieber said, "Imagine abandoning somebody in the middle of the worst time of their life potentially. I'm not that type of a person. I was going to stick it out no matter what the outcome was going to be."

While there have been ups-and-downs in the relationship, Justin recently accompanied his now-wife Hailey in her latest product launch, for Rhode, her beauty and skincare line.

