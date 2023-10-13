‘I didn't audition…’: When Margot Robbie spilled tea on her selection process as Harley Quinn in Suicide Squad

Margot Robbie's path to landing the role of Harley Quinn in Suicide Squad was quite intriguing, adding a unique twist to the beloved character. During an interview with MTV News, Robbie shared the story of how she got the role and offered some fascinating details about the casting process for the film.

In an interview with MTV News, Margot Robbie shared the glitters of destiny in her journey to becoming Harley Quinn. In a departure from the usual audition process, Robbie disclosed that the role was presented to her outright. She disclosed, "I actually got offered this one, I didn't audition, which is a real step up as an actor when you can get offered things."

It's been reported that a significant factor in Margot's casting was the undeniable chemistry she had with her Focus co-star, Will Smith. The directors had observed their natural on-screen rapport and felt no need for additional chemistry tests or auditions.

Additionally, Robbie's existing acquaintance with Jared Leto, who was cast as the Joker, further strengthened the ensemble's dynamics. In the regard, the Barbie star mentioned, "we didn't have to do chemistry reads or anything like that, and then I already knew, vaguely knew Jared Leto, who's playing the Joker."

Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn

Reportedly, Margot Robbie's portrayal of Harley Quinn has garnered widespread acclaim from both critics and devoted fans. Her commitment to the character has not gone unnoticed, with certain critics arguing that she deserves even more recognition for her exceptional performance.

Interestingly, Harley Quinn made her cinematic debut in Suicide Squad back in 2016 and Robbie's portrayal of Harley in both Suicide Squad and Birds of Prey has been nearly universally celebrated by critics, as reported by USA Today.

Furthermore, there are reports that Harley Quinn's creator, Paul Dini, has also heaped praise on Margot Robbie for her interpretation of the character in Suicide Squad.

