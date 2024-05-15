'I Didn't Even Care': Howard Stern Says He Accepted Jerry Seinfeld’s Apology Over Controversial Podcast Remarks

Recently, both Jerry Seinfeld and Howard Stern made it to the headlines as the movie star made a few controversial comments about podcaster. However, the old friends seem to have sorted it out between themselves, with Seinfeld apologizing to Stern.

Howard Stern accepting the apology

In recent news, Howard Stern stated that he quickly accepted the apology from Jerry Seinfeld, after he made controversial remarks about him during a podcast.

Calling him “a personal friend,” The Howard Stern Show host recalled the time he learned about Seinfeld’s comments through the headlines.

However, without taking it personally, Stern said, “Long story short, I read it and I went, ‘Oh, shit.’ But I wasn’t gonna even — I didn’t even care, I was just kinda like, ‘Oh'.”

Talking during Monday’s episode of his SiriusXM podcast, Stern went on to open up about his wife, Beth Stern, who texted Jerry Seinfeld’s wife, Jessica, after which the actor called Howard “immediately.”

During their conversation, Stern recalled, Seinfeld saying "Oh, f**k, I f**ked up, and I want to apologize," while also stating, "You know when you're on the air, and s**t just comes out wrong?"

To which Howard Stern replied, "Jerry, you don’t even have to,” while also calling the whole apologizing moment “embarrassing.”

Further describing the situation, Stern continued to calm Seinfeld, calling himself “the king of going on the air and having millions of regrets afterwards,” while also accepting the apology and stating “I don’t care.”

As per Stern, the Unfrosted actor “apologized for a really long time,” while even offering to apologize on his show. However, Howard Stern declined it, calling his remarks not “big of a deal.”

What did Jerry Seinfeld say?

The actor who also happens to be a great comedian had recently made some odd statements about his long-time friend Howard Stern.

While appearing on the Fly on the Wall podcast last week, Jerry Seinfeld stated that although Stern had “invented” the concept of comedy interview podcast, he is “a great interviewer,” and that the 1997 film, Private Parts actor has “been outflanked” by several other and new podcasters.

During his interview with Dana Carvey and David Spade, Seinfeld stated that both of them “are better than him now.”

However, soon after his comments, the Bee Movie voice-over artist apologized stating, “I really feel bad for what I said about my friend Howard Stern,” as reported by TMZ.