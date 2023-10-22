‘I didn't even dream that big’: When Margot Robbie revealed she once only dreamed of meeting her Barbie co-star Ryan Gosling let alone work with him

Margot Robbie had the globe in her palm this year. Ever since the trailer for her film Barbie came out, the world has simply been obsessed with everything pink and Barbie-related. Besides Barbie, Robbie has played a number of dynamic roles and has made her place solid in Hollywood. Other than Robbie, the world was equally obsessed with Hollywood’s hearthrob’s part in Barbie, and guess what Robbie and Greta Gerwig thought? In a July interview with ExtraTV, Margot Robbie revealed she had once dreamed of meeting Ryan Gosling.

Margot Robbie revealed she had dreamed of meeting Ryan Gosling

In a July interview this year with ExtraTV, Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling were there to promote their blockbuster film Barbie. While discussing all things Barbie, Margot Robbie spoke about how she once dreamed of meeting Ryan Gosling one day.

The Wolf of Wall Street actress said, “I found the other day in my special box a list of things to do before I died, and on that list, and I'm, I'm actually not kidding, to meet Ryan Gosling. On that list, really, it's okay if you cry; it wasn’t even work with Ryan Gosling, like I didn't even dream that big, I just went into meet.”

She further elaborated on her experience of meeting him and said, “I forgot I had that on my list, but um, we'd met, we'd met before, and uh, I just always got good Kennedy vibes; he's a good guy."

Margot Robbie revealed that she had always thought Ryan Gosling would play Ken in Barbie

In the same interview with ExtraTV, Margot Robbie opened up about how she and Greta Gerwig always wanted Ryan Gosling to be a part of the film Barbie. She said, “Ryan was our dream choice for this role. Greta wrote his name into the script; it was Ken. Ryan Gosling and Barbie Margot, everyone in it was their name, but Ryan's name was like from the get-go.”

The Wolf of Wall Street actress then continued saying, “so we just couldn't see anyone else doing the role, and so of course, when Greta and I are trying to, you know, get Ryan to sign on, they're like, Come come do Barbie with us. We know you may have questions, but if you have to do this, I said I will give you a present every single day if you come to this movie, and I think that was the deal.”

Meanwhile, Greta Gerwig’s mind-blowing, record-shattering film Barbie was released on July 21, 2023.

