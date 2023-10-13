‘I didn't even try to fight it’: When Ryan Reynolds spoke about how Disney once completely ‘shut down’ his Deadpool-Bambi crossover idea

Ryan Reynolds is one of the most talented actors today. From screenwriting to acting, the actor does it all. He rose to prominence after his unmatched acting skills in the all-time-hit Deadpool film series. Reynolds played the character of a cheeky anti-hero in red spandex. Meanwhile, very few would know that Ryan Reynolds waited almost eleven years for Deadpool to happen. During this period, he wrote scripts, worked hard, and faced hardships. Similarly, in an interview with Sirius XM in 2021, Ryan Reynolds revealed that Disney had once rejected his idea of a Deadpool and Bambi crossover.

In a 2021 interview with Sirius XM, Ryan Reynolds got candid and spoke about how he had written a crossover with Deadpool and Bambi, but Disney had rejected him. The actor further elaborated on what had happened.

Reynolds said, "I had a different idea. I wanted to write a short film. I'd done a show. I've written a short film for Deadpool before called No Good Deed, which played in front of Logan, and I love short films because they're just sort of a throwback to things that people don't invest in them that much anymore."

He then continued and revealed his idea of an epic crossover if it had happened: "I know that Disney has a pretty storied history with short films, so I'd written this short film about Deadpool; it was going to attach to Free Guy, and it was Deadpool interrogating the hunter who had killed Bambi's mom, and they, uh, the rug pull of it though is that you think Deadpool's going to kill the hunter, but the devil's actually just a huge fan; he wants to know how he too can be as loathed as the hunter is in the Disney universe."

He then revealed Disney’s decision and said, "They just shut that down immediately, like there's absolutely no way you're doing, yeah, uh, there's no way you're so surprised, I didn't even try to fight it."

Ryan Reynolds also discussed the idea that Disney did say yes to

In the same interview with Sirius XM, Ryan Rynolds opened up about another idea that Disney had approved of. The actor said he wrote another piece that got a green single and was the best reaction.

Reynolds said, "I had this other idea that I'd, uh, that George Dewey, my partner, at maximum effort marketing our marketing company, had written this other short, which was Deadpool and Korg reacting to the trailer of Free Guy, and they said yes."

He further elaborated and said, "Of course this meets at an intersection with a lot of mutual interests, so Disney was accommodating, but I was shocked that they said yes because Korg is not cheap, like that's an expensive character to put on the screen. You know, a lot of work goes into making Korg, and Tyco was game for it, so we shot it pretty quickly, and Disney turned it around fast for us, and it kind of broke the internet. It was a lot of fun."

Meanwhile, Ryan Reynolds is currently busy working on Imaginary Friends and Deadpool 3, both slated to release next year.

