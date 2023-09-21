'I didn't know if it would jeopardize things in my life': Selena Gomez opens up about 2022 documentary and how she'll 'never watch it again'

Selena Gomez recently made a stylish appearance at the Universal Music Group and Thrive Global's Music & Health Conference in Los Angeles and opened up about her mental health, her lupus diagnosis, and her 2022 Apple TV+ documentary My Mind & Me. The 31-year-old donned a bright pink power suit to the discussion and wowed fans with the Barbiecore look she chose to wear. The pop star spoke about the project and how she felt when it was filmed.

Selena Gomez about her 2022 documentary My Mind & Me

During the conversation, Gomez revealed that she wasn't in favor of allowing cameras to film her life then and that she now has no plans to see the completed project. "There was a very long period of time where I just didn't know if it was a good idea," she explained at the September 19 event. For the unversed, the docufilm titled Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me chronicles a six-year period in her life and Gomez wasn't sure if she should do it.

"I didn't know if it would jeopardize things in my life. I don't know what I'm doing, letting people into my life. And then the moment it was released... I had no choice at that point. And I was relieved. I felt like a huge weight was lifted," she added. Regardless of how she felt about it, Gomez agreed it helped her say things that she had been keeping inside for years which was important for her mental health. The Apple+ TV film was released last year.

Selena Gomez on how she'll 'never watch it again'

"It's very hard for me to watch. I will never watch it again, but I'm very proud of it," she concluded. The movie spanning 95 minutes premiered on November 4, 2022, on the platform. "After years in the limelight, Selena Gomez achieves unimaginable stardom. But just as she reaches a new peak, an unexpected turn pulls her into darkness," the synopsis of the movie says. It is promoted as a "uniquely raw and intimate" documentary about her life.

Previously, the documentary's director Alek Keshishian told EW that Gomez's mother also had a hard time watching the movie. "The complicated feelings of a parent knowing her daughter suffered like that, and that she wasn't able to help," he explained in 2022. The director added that even though the mother-daughter duo has healed their relationship, watching the film is like "recutting yourself a little bit" and facing that moment again.

