'I didn't know what I wanted': Scarlett Johansson explores divorce reasons with Ryan Reynolds

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' 11 years of happy marriage is an inspiration for many. The couple married in 2012 and have been happily ever after since then. But, before Blake, Ryan was with a singer named Alanis Morissette from 2004 to 2007, and then he married Scarlett Johansson in 2008, but they got divorced in 2011. People were curious about why Ryan and Scarlett's marriage ended, but they didn't talk much about it.

Scarlett Johansson reflects on her marriage with Ryan Reynolds

Scarlett Johansson, 38, recently talked about her marriage to Ryan on Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop podcast. When the host, Gwyneth Paltrow, said, "Oh that's right! I forgot that you were married to Ryan Reynolds! Goals!", Scarlett mentioned that, "Yes, we weren't married very long," Gwyneth exclaimed, "It still counts! "We love a good Ryan Reynolds in our home. To which the Black Widow star replied, "He's a good guy!" Indicating no hard feelings between them.

Scarlett also talked about why her marriage to Ryan may not have worked out on the podcast. She didn't say it directly, but it seems she thinks she was too young when they got married. She was only 23, and Ryan was 31. Speaking to Gwyneth, she said, "I didn't know what I wanted or needed from somebody else, I never realized 'Oh, it's really important for me, I need to be with a compassionate person.' That's a fundamental characteristic that has to be there."

In 2010, the former couple released a statement saying, “After long and careful consideration on both our parts, we’ve decided to end our marriage, we entered our relationship with love and it’s with love and kindness we leave it. While privacy isn’t expected, it’s certainly appreciated.”

Scarlett Johansson dwelled on her marriage with Ryan

During a Vanity Fair interview in 2019, Scarlett talked about her past marriages. She said, "The first time I got married I was 23 years old. I didn’t really have an understanding of marriage. Maybe I kind of romanticized it, I think, in a way. It’s a different part of my life now. I feel like I’m in a place in my life, I feel I’m able to make more active choices. I’m more present, I think, than I’ve been before."

Scarlett has been married two more times since her divorce from Ryan. She was married to a French journalist named Romain Dauriac from 2014 to 2017, and they have a daughter named Rose. Now, she's married to a comedian from Saturday Night Live, Colin Jost, and they have a son named Cosmo.

