"I Didn't Leave, I Was Let Go": Eric Dane Reflects on Grey’s Anatomy Exit

Eric Dane is looking back on his departure from Grey’s Anatomy. During an appearance on the Armchair Expert podcast, the 51-year-old actor reflected on leaving the ABC medical drama after starring as Dr. Mark Sloan (a.k.a. McSteamy) for six seasons from 2006 to 2012.

Eric Dane Addresses His Struggles and Departure

"I didn't leave so much as I think I was let go," Dane admitted to host Dax Shepard. Shepard noted the actor was “struggling” with drug and alcohol addiction at that point, to which Dane responded, “I was struggling. They didn't let me go because of that, although it definitely didn't help."

Financial Reasons Behind the Exit

Dane clarified that he believes he was let go from the series due to financial reasons. "I was starting to become — as most of these actors who have spent significant time on the show — very expensive for the network," he claimed. "The network knows that the show is going to do what it's going to do irrespective of who they keep on it—as long as they have their Grey they were fine." He continued, "I wasn't the same guy they had hired, so I had understood when I was let go and [show creator] Shonda [Rhimes] was really great.”

Advertisement

In 2012, Dane announced he would be leaving the show after a six-season run. “I am extremely grateful to everyone at Grey‘s, ABC, and Shondaland for the experience and memories I have had over the course of this run,” he told TVLine in a statement. Show creator Shonda Rhimes added, “After much consideration and conversations, he and I have decided that this is the right time for his storyline to end. We’re a big family here at Grey‘s with a long history together and Eric will always remain an important part of our family.”

ALSO READ: Mark Wahlberg Reveals He Completed Filming Flight Risk With Mel Gibson In Just '22' Days: 'It Was One Of Those Things...'