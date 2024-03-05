'I Didn’t Like Being A Hispanic Person': Rita Moreno Reveals How She Once Struggled To Embrace Her Ethnic Identity

Rita Moreno, an iconic figure in Hollywood, has left an indelible mark as a trailblazer for Latino performers. Her illustrious career spanned decades, marked by groundbreaking roles that defied stereotypes and showcased her immense talent. However, despite her immense success, Moreno revealed on Monday a complex relationship with her Hispanic identity, shedding light on the challenges she faced navigating Hollywood's landscape.

Rita Moreno, who is Puerto Rican, revealed to Today Show host Hoda Kotb while promoting her new film, The Prank, "For many years, I didn’t like being a Hispanic person. It took a very long time to get over the feeling that I was an unworthy person, that I wasn’t pretty, or that I was a Latina."

Moreno has previously shared her struggles with overcoming insecurities stemming from being typecast and facing discrimination by major film and television studios. These challenges are further explored in her 2021 documentary, Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided to Go for It.

When Kotb referenced some of these struggles during the interview, Moreno recalled a poignant moment from her childhood, reminiscing about being just 5 years old and feeling devalued because some individuals made her feel like an outsider. Moreno emphasized the vulnerability of children, acknowledging that they are "tender" and easily influenced by the words and actions of others. She highlighted the impact of negative remarks on a young mind, adding, “When someone says that, you accept it."

The 92-year-old further added that it took her a considerable amount of time to navigate and overcome such deeply ingrained feelings of inadequacy. Additionally, she credited "years of psychotherapy" as instrumental in helping her recognize and embrace her inherent worth and value.

Rita Moreno’s successful seven-decade career

With a career spanning seven decades, Rita Moreno has left an indelible mark on both television and film, from her roles in One Day at a Time and Jane the Virgin to her iconic performance in West Side Story. As one of the select few to achieve EGOT status—winning an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony, her accomplishments stand as a testament to her talent and versatility.

In 1961, Moreno shattered barriers by becoming the first Latina to win an Academy Award for her portrayal of Anita in West Side Story, a groundbreaking film that reimagined Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet within the vibrant backdrop of New York City's Upper West Side. Throughout her illustrious career, Moreno has been honored with numerous accolades, including the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2004, the National Medal of Arts in 2009, and the Screen Actors Guild Life Achievement Award in 2013. Her contributions to the arts have been further recognized with prestigious awards such as the Kennedy Center Honors in 2015 and the Peabody Career Achievement Award in 2019.

In her latest endeavor, The Prank, Moreno takes on the role of Mrs. Wheeler, a cunning and manipulative high school physics teacher, in a dark comedy that showcases her enduring talent and range as an actress. The actress said about playing the role, “She is the world’s meanest woman. I had so much fun.” The Prank is set to release in select theaters starting next week.

During her discussion with Kotb, Moreno also divulged her secret to preserving a youthful outlook at the age of 92.

She said, “I love to laugh, and I love to make people laugh. My problem is getting serious sometimes.”

Adding to her impressive roster of projects, Moreno recently announced her involvement in the upcoming horror film Theirs, where she'll share the screen with esteemed actors Harvey Keitel, Roselyn Sanchez, and Udo Kier. While the release date for Theirs remains undisclosed, anticipation for this collaboration is undoubtedly high.

