'I didn't make it to the director’s stage...': When Ryan Reynolds revealed he auditioned for role of THIS DC superhero

Ryan Reynolds is one of those actors who was born to play a certain character. Like one cannot imagine the Iron Man movies without Robert Downey Jr. , it would be quite impossible to imagine anyone else playing the role of Deadpool other than Ryan Reynolds. However, he auditioned for a very different role which was a part of the DC universe.

Ryan Reynolds’ failed DC audition

Ryan Reynolds was the perfect casting for the role of Deadpool. His naturally sarcastic persona and how he doesn’t take himself seriously always lent him the vibe of someone who can play the deadly merc with a mouth of the Marvel universe.

However, his life could have been completely different if he had booked a certain part in the DC universe for which he auditioned at the beginning of his career. While appearing on a promotional segment for Buzzfeed Celeb with It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia star Robert McElhenny , the Free Guy actor shared that he once auditioned for the part of the legendary DC character Superman.

“I auditioned for Superman," the Red Notice actor revealed, further adding, “It was the one that Nicolas Cage almost ended up doing, I didn’t make it to the director’s stage”

While on the topic of failed auditions, Robert McElhenny also revealed that he once auditioned for the role of Anakin Skywalker for the Star Wars Prequel trilogy, but ended up not getting it for a bizarre reason.

“I remember them telling to me that it won’t work as he doesn’t have blue eyes,” McElhenny told on the segment incredulously

The actor felt that such a huge franchise like Star Wars that utilizes such a high degree of special effects could have just changed the eye color of his character. To which Ryan Reynolds agreed.

Ryan Reynolds’ old DC connection

Ryan Reynolds may have failed to book the part of Superman in his original failed audition but he eventually went on to play another legendary DC superhero in the form of Green Lantern . Though that’s a part he would likely want to forget as the film was a major box office flop, a fact that even Renolds’ himself has made fun of on various occasions.

However, one good thing that happened on the Green Lantern sets was the fact that Reynolds got to meet his current wife, Blake Lively during the shooting of that film as she was playing his love interest. Ultimately, the superhero role which made him a household name was none other than Deadpool, a character that he was born to play.

