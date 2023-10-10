'I didn’t quite manage what I hoped...': When Christian Bale admitted Heath Ledger 'completely ruined' his plans for The Dark Knight

The Dark Knight trilogy has made its place in the superhero fandom and it has many reasons to credit its success. Be it the director, Christopher Nolans’s vision, the actor’s performances, or the production of the movies, everything was just top-notch. The trilogy went on to become one of the greatest comic book movies ever made as Christian Bale ‘s portrayal of Batman received a ton of praise. However, the actor once admitted his performance was lackluster next to Heath Ledger’s Joker in The Dark Knight.

Christian Bale revealed how Heath Ledger 'completely ruined' his plans

Directed by Christopher Nolan, The Dark Knight outclass many of its contemporary movies and stands as the best of all three entries in an impressively solid trilogy. However, the Batman actor was not quite satisfied with his performance as he did not see it that way. During a conversation with Yahoo Movies , Christian Bale said, “I didn’t quite manage what I hoped I would throughout the trilogy.”

The actor added that it was his counterpart Heath Ledger ’s incredible performance that shined. For the most part, he points to Ledger’s incredible performance for this. He said that Joker and Ledger’s seemingly shook his confidence. Not to forget this is what Joker exactly wanted in the movies. “Heath turned up, and just kind of completely ruined all my plans,” said Bale. However, the performance by the legendary actor Heath Ledger will go onto history as his portrayal went on to bag him an Oscar win as he got the Best Supporting Actor award for his role as the Joker.

Will Christian Bale return as Batman?

For the actor, there is only one condition that he will wear the suit of the caped crusader. After playing Batman in Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight Trilogy from the years 2005 to 2012, the actor revealed that he will return only if Nolan returns to helm the project. The actor and the director always had this pact with each other and they would stick with it. After making three movies together, they decided if they were to make more movies they'd only go for it if both of them were involved in it.

