‘I didn’t snap back’: Anne Hathaway opens up about postpartum journey

In an exclusive conversation with PEOPLE, Anne Hathaway, the accomplished actress and mother of two sons, Jack (3) and Jonathan (7), who she shares with her husband Adam Shulman, delves into her personal postpartum experiences. Hathaway shared how motherhood has transformed her perspective on her own body and the expectations placed upon it.

Postpartum realizations and self-acceptance for Anne Hathaway

Anne Hathaway sheds light on an often-overlooked aspect of motherhood—the journey of postpartum recovery. The actress underscores the importance of open dialogue on this topic, emphasizing that it took a full three years for her body to fully recover after pregnancy. Hathaway is forthright in dispelling the notion of a "snap-back" post-pregnancy body and encourages others to embrace their own unique postpartum journeys. She advocates for the idea that there is no rush to achieve a certain physical state and urges individuals to cherish the present moment while prioritizing self-care without rigid expectations. She said "People don't talk about this and it really made me feel better when I found out about it. It takes three years for your body to fully recover from a pregnancy. I didn't snap back. I want to very, very clear about that. With my second, it took every minute of those three years. And it's cool. Let your body be a body."

ALSO READ: 'I’m really switched on by Gen Z': Anne Hathaway spills the beans on fashion inspiration, calls her style 'fluid'

Influence of motherhood on Anne Hathaway's career choices

In an appearance on Sirius XM's The Jess Cagle Show in October 2022, Anne Hathaway discussed the profound impact of motherhood on her career decisions. She expressed that her children are a central factor in her choice of projects, making her more selective in her professional endeavors. She said, "I have to say, the 'kids' thing has been the biggest shift. That's kind of re-prioritized everything, so it's actually made me a bit choosier because something really has to be so excellent to spend time away from them because they're so precious to me."

Anne Hathaway's candid reflections on her postpartum journey and the transformative influence of motherhood on her career provide a refreshing perspective on the complexities of modern motherhood. Her commitment to authenticity and self-acceptance resonates with individuals navigating their own postpartum experiences.

ALSO READ: Anne Hathaway admits she went 'raw vegan' and practiced yoga for her WeCrashed role