'I didn’t speak to that b*tch...': Angelica Ross claims Emma Roberts was transphobic to her on American Horror Story sets; Details here

Angelica Ross is a beautiful actress famous for her role in Pose. She is also an entrepreneur and the founder of Trans Tech. Ross is popularly known for her role in American Horror Story and Claws. Meanwhile, Ross joined the cast of American Horror Story in the ninth season, the 80s slasher from 1984, and portrayed the role of Donna Chambers, a psychiatric researcher with a love for serial killers, posing as Nurse Rita at Camp Redwood. Although Ross revealed a shocking incident that happened on the sets of American Horror Story, While doing an Instagram live, Angelica Ross said Emma Roberts was transphobic towards her.

Angelica Ross says Emma Roberts was transphobic towards her on the set of American Horror Story

Angelica Ross accused American Horror Story co-star Emma Roberts' of being transphobic. As reported by Pop Crave, in an Instagram Live video that she did on Tuesday, Ross, who is transgender, detailed an alleged altercation with Roberts that she alleges occurred on the set of the 2019 show American Horror Story that had left her "blood boiling."

Ross said, "I'm standing in front of Emma, talking to her like this, and she's in front of me, her back against the mirror. John, Angelica's being mean." While no specific John was mentioned, Roberts could have been alluding to director John J. Gray, who helmed two episodes of American Horror Story: 1984.

Ross further remarked, "I know she's not being real. She's just being herself." 'OK, ladies, that's enough,' John says. Let us return to work. ' 'Don't you mean lady?' she says as she glances at me. And then she turns around and covers her mouth [with her shirt]."

Ross stated that once the Scream actress turned away, she couldn't "see I'm looking at her dead a** in the camera. What the f**k did you just say? And I'm standing there, staring her down in the dang thing, trying to understand [what] the f**k she just said."

Ross further continued, "I'm standing there; she walked away, and my blood is boiling. I'm afraid that if I say something, it'll be me, and that's the problem. And I know this because someone spoke out about what she was doing, and they suffered as a result. They did it, not her. When I saw that happening, I just thought, 'I'm done. I didn't speak to that b*tch for the rest of the time. So we had scenes together, but I never said anything to her. She told me she could feel the energy escaping from me. 'Are you okay?' she asked. You haven't been saying anything.' I'm thinking, 'Mmmhmm.'"

Angelica Ross claimed Ryan Murphy of American Horror Story left her on read

American Horror Story's star Angelica Ross claims Ryan Murphy ghosted her after she recommended an all-black cast for a future season. Angelica Ross took to X (previously known as Twitter) to discuss their conversation and how things fell silent following their initial discussions.

She wrote, "Remember your suggestion for a horror season starring black women? So, I'm doing it. We don't know what the tale will be yet, but we will start a writers room in the fall."

Angelica Ross stated that she was unsure about her situation with Murphy and FX owing to a lack of communication and whether she needed to look into other projects.

There has been no comment from Murphy or any officials at FX on Angelica Ross's assertions. Season 12 of American Horror Story, titled Delicate, will premiere on FX soon. The anthology will premiere on FX on September 20, 2023, at 10 p.m. Eastern Time.