'I didn't think you drink..': Blake Lively gets trolled on her birthday but not from Ryan Reynolds

Paul Hollywood just brought his trolling game to the spotlight. Blake Lively's 36th birthday on August 25 was made extra special with a dose of playful pun, all thanks to The Great British Baking Show judge himself. The occasion? Well, Blake's been stirring up something exciting with her brand-new beverage line, Betty Booze, and Paul couldn't resist having a little fun.

In a quirky ad for the brand, Blake shows up at Paul's place with bottles of her special concoction. And here's the twist – her creation is named after her own grandmother, a name that's been lovingly passed down to both Blake and Ryan's adorable 3-year-old daughter, Betty. The scene's set, and the troll game's afoot.

What exactly happened with Blake Lively?

With a grin, Blake hands over a can of her creation to Paul, asking for his "professional opinion." But hold on, what's this? Paul arches an eyebrow, "I didn't think you drink alcohol." Well, they say there's always more than what meets the eye, and Blake proves just that. She's quick to clarify, "I eat it," and explains how her culinary escapades involve a dash of bourbon, whipped cream, and even a splash of sherry vinaigrette. Also, there’s hardly any dish she prepares without alcohol, she added.

And then comes the unexpected twist that even got Ryan Reynolds' nod of approval. Paul, after savoring the flavors, commends the brew, praising its perfect balance of tang and ginger. Just when Lively's dreaming about Paul's legendary Hollywood handshake, he extends his hand – or so she thinks. Turns out, he's smoothly reaching for another sip of her concoction. Sneaky, Paul, very sneaky.

Was the pun intended towards Blake Lively, serious?

But hey, there's no harm done, and the 36-year-old's birthday celebration is all about the good vibes. Sharing the humorous video on Instagram, she quips, "finally made it in Hollywood... happy birthday to me." Even Paul joins in on the fun, posting on Instagram, "How exciting that @blakelively wanted to spend her birthday with me, in my home, unannounced. At least she brought showstopping @bettybooze refreshments."

And there you have it, a birthday troll with a twist that even left Ryan impressed. And as for Lively and The Great British Baking Show judge, it seems they've cooked up a hilarious memory.