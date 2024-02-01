'I Do Love Hard, I Really Do': Vanderpump Rules' Tom Sandoval Claims He's Ready To 'Protect Somebody's Heart' Again After Cheating Scandal

Vanderpump Rules star Tom Sandoval made headlines amid accusations of cheating on longtime girlfriend Ariana Madix with co-star Rachel Leviss. The affair, initially reported to have lasted six months, left Madix "blindsided" and "devastated." In an exclusive clip from the Season 10 finale, Madix revealed to friends that the cheating had been going on for seven months. The scandal prompted reactions from Bravo stars like James Kennedy, Lala Kent, and Scheana Shay, with Bravo boss Andy Cohen anticipating intense drama at the reunion. Recent reports suggest Sandoval now wants to make amends for his actions, signaling a potential turning point.

Tom Sandoval wants to make amends after cheating scandal

In a recent episode of Nick Viall’s The Viall Files podcast , Tom Sandoval expressed his desire to make amends and pledged never to repeat the same type of cheating that occurred with Ariana Madix. Joined by friend and co-star Tom Schwartz, they discussed the lessons learned from the scandal involving Rachel "Raquel" Leviss during his nine-year relationship with Madix.

When Schwartz admitted reservations about setting Sandoval up with someone he cares about, Viall questioned Sandoval's readiness to "protect someone's heart" in light of past events. The actor responded, “Am I ready to protect somebody's heart? Yes, of course I am.”

He continued, “I don't know what to say except I f---ed up, and I know that I did that. It doesn't matter the scenario, it doesn't matter. I f---ed up, and I do know that. I do love hard, I really do."

The Bravolebrity admitted to being in a "vulnerable" state during the cheating scandal, confessing to tossing not just "logic" aside but also disregarding "people's feelings and Ariana's feelings." Expanding on his actions, Sandoval shared that he "acted out" due to harboring "low self-worth," shedding light on the personal struggles that contributed to the tumultuous situation.

He said, “Somebody like Raquel — somebody who's in her 20s, like, doin' essentially the f---in' whipped cream f---in' bikini thing like in Varsity Blues — like, I couldn't f---ing like, I was like, 'Wow, really? Oh my God, like, I'm attractive to somebody?’ And I regret it, hardcore, I really do.”

Tom Sandoval on being a ‘better person’ after cheating scandal

During the podcast, Viall pressed Sandoval to articulate the specific lessons learned from the ordeal. The TV personality confessed the difficulty in putting it into words but affirmed his active commitment to self-improvement.

Expressing a genuine desire for change, he stated, “I don't know, dude. I'm just trying to be a better person, I swear to God, like I really am. Like, I don't know what to say. What have I learned? What have I learned?! To not ever do that again. To not ever be in a nine-year f---in' relationship and end it that way. To not ever, like, cheat that way. Like, dude, I'm never gonna do that. That's never gonna happen."

Viall questioned him with raised eyebrows again, “What do you mean ‘cheat that way’? When you say ‘cheat that way’, it implies that you might cheat a different way.” Sandoval said, “To have an affair, to have an affair!"

In March, headlines erupted as the months-long affair between Leviss and Sandoval came to light. The scandal surfaced when Madix stumbled upon an intimate video of the former SUR waitress on her then-boyfriend's phone while watching him perform.

